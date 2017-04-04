Fleet Foxes coming to the Palace Theatre in September

But today the group announced a September 30 show at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul, their first Minnesota appearance since they played the State Theater in July 2011.

Six years! How the world has changed since then. Beards were still cool. We had one more chance to vote for Obama. Blue Ivy Carter wasn’t even alive. The group’s onetime drummer, Josh Tillman -- the Y to the Foxes’ CSN -- hadn’t yet remade himself as premier clickbait interviewee and golden-voiced meta-cynic Father John Misty.

Tickets for the September show are $46 and go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. through Etix.com, Palacestpaul.com, and in person at the Depot Tavern and other ticket outlets. There’s a four-ticket limit.

Fleet Foxes also record at a notably un-vulpine pace, but here's more good news for you incredibly patient fans. In March, the group announced that they’d release their third studio album, Crack-Up, on June 16. (See the teaser here.) They shared the lead single, "Third of May / Ōdaigahara," that same day. It’s their first new music in -- you guessed it -- six years.