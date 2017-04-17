First Gorillaz tour in 7 years to hit St. Paul

Gorillaz, the virtual band from Blur mastermind Damon Albarn and Tank Girl artist Jamie Hewlett, will hit St. Paul on their first tour in seven years.

Bad news?

When the "Clint Eastwood" hitmakers arrive on September 20, they'll be at echo-y ol' concert barn Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

But back to good news!

Gorillaz's fifth album, Humanz, is due out April 28, and it should kick all sorts of ass. Among the many featured players: Mavis Staples, D.R.A.M., Grace Jones, Vince, Staples, Danny Brown, De La Soul, and more.

Wild Detroit rapper Danny Brown will open at the Roy. Could we see more guests? Possibly! The 2010 Gorillaz show at Target Center in Minneapolis featured former Clash members Paul Simonon and Mick Jones, De La Soul, and R&B great Bobby Womack (RIP).

Tickets ($53.75) go on sale 11 a.m. Friday via the Xcel Energy Center box office and Ticketmaster. In the meantime, check out the virtual reality video for "Saturnz Barz," the lead single off Humanz.

Here are the current North American dates for the Humanz Tour:

July 8 - Chicago IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 10 - Toronto ON - Air Canada Centre

July 12 - Boston MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 13 - Philadelphia PA - Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

July 15 - Quebec City QC - Quebec City Summer Festival

July 17 - Washington DC - Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 11-13 - San Francisco CA - Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

Sept. 15-17 - New York NY - Meadows Music & Arts Festival*

Sept. 18 - Detroit MI - Fox Theatre

Sept. 20 - St. Paul MN - Roy Wilkins Auditorium

Sept. 22 - Kansas City MO - Sprint Center

Sept. 24 - Las Vegas NV - Life Is Beautiful

Sept. 26 - Denver CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 - Seattle WA - KeyArena at Seattle Center

Oct. 5 - Los Angeles CA - The Forum

Oct. 11 - Atlanta GA - Infinite Energy Center

Oct. 13-15 - Miami FL - III Points Festival