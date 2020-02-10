First Ave’s 50th anniversary to kick off with Hold Steady, Golden Smog, a whole lot more

The club announced the lineup for the opening weekend of its 50th anniversary celebration this morning, and it’s a solid mix of local, formerly local, and national acts, split between the Mainroom and the Entry.

Heart Bones, the newish duo of Har Mar Superstar and Sabrina Ellis, will get the ball rolling in the Mainroom on Thursday night, with locally sourced roots supergroup Golden Smog playing the big room on Saturday and Neko Case performing there on Sunday.

That leaves a Mainroom slot for Friday, you’ll notice. That’s when the Hold Steady will play the first of three shows that weekend. For their Mainroom gig, they’ll be joined by two of the most exciting young local bands: The Bad Man and Gully Boys.

Then on Saturday, Craig Finn et al. will head to the Entry for two shows, which is getting to be a habit for them. Other Entry shows that weekend include a triple local bill of Night Moves, Lady Lark, and Dwynell Roland on Friday, and the terrific U.K. post-punk lefties Shopping on Sunday.

For ticket info, check out the ol’ First Ave website. And it looks like they're announcing a slew of other shows today too, so keep checking in.

Here’s the complete lineup:

Thursday, April 2 – Heart Bones with Gramma’s Boyfriend and Atari Ferrari (Mainroom)

Friday, April 3 – The Hold Steady with with the Bad Man and Gully Boys, hosted by Fancy Ray (Mainroom)

Friday, April 3 – Night Moves, Lady Lark, Dwynell Roland (Entry)

Saturday, April 4 – Golden Smog with Tina and the B-Sides and Kiss The Tiger (Mainroom)

Saturday, April 4 – The Hold Steady (Entry, two shows)

Sunday, April 5 – Neko Case with Chastity Brown (Mainroom)

Sunday, April 5 – Shopping with Automatic and Products (Entry)