First Avenue to hold 50th birthday bash online tonight

Second things second: Our beloved hometown club was slated to celebrate its half-century anniversary this month with a slew of great shows. Obviously, that can’t happen right now. So to make the best of it, they’re putting together a streaming event (as one does these days). It’s called “With a Little Help From Our Friends” as a nod to the club’s opening night performer in 1970, Joe Cocker.

Har Mar Superstar will host performances from Channy Leaneagh of Poliça and Britt Daniel of Spoon. Surprise guests are promised. Flip Phone and DJ Keezy will make you dance. Well-wishers will make cameo appearances.

The whole shebang goes down tonight at 7 p.m. and you can watch at First-Aid.Live or on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Two hours before that, which you arithmeticians out there will recognize as 5 p.m., radio stations across the Twin Cities will play “Purple Rain” in honor of the club where the song was first recorded. Here are the participating stations: KDWB, KQRS, KFAN, MyTalk, the Current, 93X, KOOL-108, Cities 97, Love 105, and Go 96.3.

And if you have an hour to kill today (you just might), TPT premiered an episode of Minnesota Experience earlier this week about First Ave that's worth your viewing time.

Third things third: Happy birthday, First Avenue!