Early Friday evening, First Avenue announced that it is postponing all March events at each of its affiliated venues, as well as the events it had booked at other independent venues this month, over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

That means no music this month at the First Avenue mainroom, the 7th St Entry, Turf Club, Fine Line, the Fitzgerald Theater, or the Palace Theatre. The Depot Tavern next door to First Ave will remain open for the time being.

The announcement felt inevitable as throughout the day, touring act after touring act had postponed their upcoming shows in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Department of Health and Governor’s office had both recommended canceling events of more than 250 people. Many upcoming arena and stadium shows had already been postponed.

In its statement, First Ave suggested that music fans donate to the Twin Cities Community Trust’s Entertainment Industry relief fund, and that seems like a pretty good idea to us too. The Trust is a 501(c)3 organization that will disperse its funds directly to members of the local music industry who have been affected by coronavirus-related closures.

In First Ave’s words, “This includes night staff, door staff, bartenders, security, stage crews, tour managers, merch sellers, photographers, local musicians, and more.”

We’ve got some other suggestions for how to help keep the local music scene afloat in the weeks ahead, and we'll keep you updated on closures and ways to cope with them.