First Avenue is buying the Fine Line

During your afternoon commute today (and while some of us were trying to finish an early dinner), First Avenue announced that as of October 1, it will purchase its downtown neighbor, the Fine Line Music Café.

The Fine Line is not exactly the most beloved venue in the Twin Cities, but its 650-person capacity is ideal for acts that are too big for 7th St. Entry’s 250 cap or the Turf Club’s 350, yet can’t quite fill the First Avenue Mainroom with 1550 bodies.

First Avenue owns each of those venues, and co-operates the Palace Theatre in St. Paul. In other words, it's built up an impressive locally owned chain of music venues.

First Ave has been booking the Fine Line for years, and it’s been known to bump shows that quickly sold out the Entry down the street to the bigger room at 318 N. 1st Avenue. But that doesn't mean everything's going to stay the same.

“While there are no immediate major changes planned, we are really eager to get in there, assess the room, and start to make scaled improvements,” according to First Ave GM Nate Kranz. “We want to put the First Avenue mark on it, and we want to do it right.”

We’re looking forward to seeing what they do.

