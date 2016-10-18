And what will Minneapolis have to show for itself? Not even a single gigantic decaying open-air concert and performance venue. That's what.

First Avenue (and some big-shot developers) to the pre-crumbling-of-civilization-rescue. The iconic Minneapolis concert spot has partnered with two area real estate companies to submit plans that could bring a 15,000- to 20,000-seat venue to the Minneapolis riverfront area, the Business Journal reports.

In fact, the joint venture between First Avenue Productions, Thor Construction (based in Minneapolis), and United Properties (of Bloomington) was the only comprehensive bid submitted to redevelop the Upper Harbor Terminal, a big swath of riverfront property in north Minneapolis.

The city-owned land spans 48 acres just north of the Lowry Avenue Bridge, and is the biggest single piece of municipal property in that area Minneapolis is looking to unload. Five teams pitched plans to become development partners working for a master developer; the First Ave/Thor/United trio was the only one to say it wants to become said master developer and do the whole job.

All parties are tight-lipped at the moment, with Thor CEO Ravi Norman saying only that the amphitheater-centered idea is "an opportunity to continue to make the riverfront an attraction and a destination." A source tells the Journal that aside from the music and performance site, the harbor area could feature adjacent housing and retail, though those elements would come later.

Thor Construction has some experience in the giant project business: The Minneapolis construction firm built TCF Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus and the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Either of those is easily more comparable to this proposed amiphitheater project, but we'd still like to mention that Thor built the Snackus Maximus, a poolside eatery at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Which reminds us. The possible look(s) for this venue aren't out just yet -- not until November 3, the Journal reports -- so we'd like to submit our own idea. Here's an artist's rendering of what the Minneapolis amphitheater will look like after the fall of Washington.