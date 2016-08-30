Festival Palomino will trot over to Hall's Island for 2016

Organizers cite delayed construction due to flooding at Canterbury as the reason for the move. Other logistical info will remain the same and original tickets will be honored. Wilco and Kurt Vile rocked Hall's Island earlier this month; it's a pleasant enough outdoor concert setting.

Last year's installment of Palomino drew 10,000 attendees to Canterbury, and there were plans to add horse racing between sets at this year's expanded event, which is co-organized by First Avenue. Will illegal horse racing go down in Northeast? Here's hoping!

The 2016 lineup is topped by Duluth's TBT, of course. But then things veer slightly away from the bluegrassy/rootsy vibes of years past:

The Arcs, the soulful garage-rock band from Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach, appeared near the top of the bill at April's Coachella music fest. They'll be joined at Hall's Island by scarf-sporting indie-pop maestro Andrew Bird, 22-year-old U.K. folk-rock phenom Jake Bugg, "Sedona" hitmakers Houndmouth, and Scottish indie-rock faves Frightened Rabbit.

Minnesota-connected acts include buzzy throwback country bros the Cactus Blossoms, rambling alt-counter riser Frankie Lee, singer-songwriter John Mark Nelson, Charlie Parr's blues-rock band the Devil's Flying Machine, TBT offshoot Erik Berry Duo, and Alan Sparhawk/Tiny Desk Contest champion Gaelynn Lea's band the Murder of Crows.

Tickets — $52 general admission; $151 VIP — are available here.