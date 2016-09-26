Fargo's Blake Shelton fans went nuts for this 'somewhat' convincing look-alike

But it wasn't the "fun" concert that made viral headlines in subsequent days. No, that role would fall to Andrew Dahlen, a Shelton look-alike from Fisher, Minnesota.

The doppelgänger -- who looks "somewhat like Shelton," the Fargo Forum reports -- started getting attention the moment he walked into the arena.

"People were swarming around me with their phones in hand, snapping photos of me. Groups of girls erupted into screaming frenzies -- 'Its Blake!'" Dahlen writes in his Facebook post recounting the night. "Some posed for selfies and they were honestly trembling. Others saw through the guise and said 'I don't care that your aren't Blake, this will make my friends go crazy.' Some walked up to me and told me that they were cancer survivors, that they loved The Voice, that they loved my music. At times I felt bad for leading them on, and other times I felt good about giving people an experience."

At this point, Dahlen decides to own it. He writes that he proceded to act the part of Shelton without apology. So, naturally, that meant going backstage. And that's exactly what #FakeBlake did. Dahlen says he fooled upwards of 20-plus people as he strode backstage at the Fargodome. He was engaged by more happy onlookers; he even munched on some food.

Eventually, though, Dahlen sensed security had caught on, so he hightailed it back to his seat, where he was "given a stern warning to stay in my seat by a large intimidating gentleman. I abide."

Dahlen apologized to the Fargodome staff and to the fans he "bamboozled" with his "shenanigans," though it's unlikely anyone is seeking contrition -- bro's a folk hero! You can read Dahlen's entire note, which has been shared more than 1,000 times, here.