Family dolls, scooter journeys, and bathtub SpaghettiOs in this week’s Top 5 MN music videos

Whether it’s shaving or crankin’ it , November has become a month of negativity. A season of saying no so that you may grow in some fleeting way. Thirty days of self-improvement through self-denial.

What a waste.

Forget all that. This November, open yourself completely to opportunity. Say yes to the next record in your Spotify suggestions. Buy that ticket for that Seattle band on Wednesday night. Fuck it, write the song you’ve meant to and record it. Then, send it to me. I might say yes.

Katy Vernon – “Home”

Family ties tangle in the new video for Katy Vernon ’s “Home.” Vernon’s daughter Lily Vanderwood made the the stop-motion visual, using the soulful ukulele artist’s childhood dolls and dollhouse to accompany the warm tune. Some of the furnishings featured were made by Vernon’s mother, who Vanderwood never actually met, but the two are tethered even more closely through the “Home” video and the domestic scene presented.

Jae Havoc– “Kamui”

The worlds of hip-hop and anime collide now more than ever, with artists like Rochester’s Jae Havoc finding their inspiration in the focus, determination, and theatrics of Japanese animation. Havoc’s new single “Kamui” is named for the teleportation technique employed in Naruto, and the video serves to teleport you into the effusive rapper’s world. By that, we mean you get taken out to the woods on a Lime scooter and entertained by some of Havoc’s slickest punchlines. Wondercloud Media’s Chris Christensen created the video; the pair previously collaborated on 2017’s “Ian Mackaye” and 2016’s “Viva La Fam.”

Emily Haavik and the 35s – “Take Me to the City” (live)

You’ve had some Havoc, but how about some Haavik? Emily Haavik and the 35s have a new video filmed in studio at Underwood Recording in Minneapolis. This version of “Take Me to the City” is stripped down to its most bare components, with just Haavik and bandmate Dave Mehling performing. Without the full band, the song’s themes of isolation and desperation come into full view. But if you feel compelled to dig deeper, the band also released a teaser that explains the lyrics more . The video was captured by AMPonStage.

Partition – “Get Clean”

It’s bath time! Let’s take this moment of relaxation to introduce you to wacky new local band Partition . “Get Clean” is the lead single off the punk band’s debut Prodigal Gun, and it’s two degrees shy of being absolutely fucking nuts. Filmed by Billie Wolf and edited by frontperson Taylor Nice, the video is a wild-eyed arthouse comedy. In it, Nice tried to cleanse themselves of their addictions with a calming bubble bath and heaping bowl of canned spaghetti. It ends with a lot of liquid on the floor. Splash around in the madness on Thursday, when Partition play the Entry with GRLwood and the Florists.

Niles – “Cold Fire”

Though the record is a year old now, Niles’ debut To Remainwas a long time coming . The self-made rapper has shared stages with artists the like of KRS-One, Raekwon, Dead Prez, and Jay Electronica, but the Michigan transplant is here to stand on his own with statement single “Cold Fire.” Niles doesn’t depend on anyone else to tell his story, opting to direct the song’s generational video. Stretching back to hip-hop’s b-boy roots, Nile establishes himself as forgotten genre forefather ready to reclaim the mantle for himself.