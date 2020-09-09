Fall Arts 2020: Concert listings and checking in with music venues

Yes, it’s been a bleak summer for live music fans, for reasons too obvious for me to repeat. But if you truly hungered for live performance in 2020, and you put in some effort, there were good shows to be found—even if the experience wasn’t quite the same as pre-COVID. And this fall offers up some treats for the diligent as well.

The pandemic had no sooner ended live and in-person music performances in the spring than people began exploring socially distant options. Local musicians, the restless lot that they are, almost immediately began livestreaming. These were often quickie, low-budget affairs that made up in charm and intimacy what they lacked in polish; while they couldn’t replace the show-going experience, which depends so much on the physical presence of others, they helped foster a sense of virtual community, spontaneity, and resilience. Livestreams began to raise much-needed funds—not just for musicians who had no place else to play but for those who lost work due to the pandemic, and, later, by those affected by the uprising.

Many of the musicians set up weekly gigs, and some of them, like Low and Bad Bad Hats, are still going strong at it. Local institutions have gotten in on the action: First Avenue will be presenting a Future Islands stream as a fundraiser this fall, and the Current’s Sessions regularly streams in-studio performances. And some venues have gone all out when it comes to streaming: The Hook and Ladder in Longfellow, which rebounded from unrest-related property damage to put on its HookStream series, is presenting a virtual release party for #MeTooMPLS, a collection of new songs focused on sexual abuse and harassment.

And then, for the more adventurous (or less cautious) among us, there is actual live music. Under state law, bars and restaurants can now be opened at 50 percent capacity, with total attendees limited to 250. That isn’t an economically feasible proposition for many clubs, especially since the law also requires that all patrons have reservations and seats. But venues that center on food and drink are adjusting to the new rules: Crooners Supper Club in Fridley, for instance, has a regular slate of shows every day of the week.

Then there’s outdoor music. Crooners has also expanded performances to its Lakeside Cafe, and Icehouse in Minneapolis has scheduled a slate of very cool patio performances. Their “Monday Jazz in the Courtyards” series continues in September with a program called Things Fall Apart presented by Sound Verite Records that features Davu Seru & Jarrelle Barton, the Muatas, Omar Abdulkarim, Lady Midnight, Dameun Strange, and Mankwe Ndosi. Breweries such as Utepils, Bauhaus, and Day Block are hosting live music, while Keg & Case’s “Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series” continues as well. And musicians themselves have thought up unique ways to perform pop-up shows as well—Monica LaPlante, for instance, played from atop a van last weekend in northeast Minneapolis, and is planning a rooftop show for October.

Crooners has put on a successful run of drive-in concerts. Courtesy of Crooners Supper Club

These outdoor events won’t be around much longer, of course. But hey, we’re talking about fall here, not winter, and that’s your last chance to enjoy certain pleasures even in a normal year. The lingering question, of course, is whether venues will be able to stay in business until they can open again. A large number of clubs in town joined the newly formed National Independent Venues Association (NIVA), with First Ave CEO Dayna Frank as president, to try to keep their industry afloat. But while Sen. Amy Klobuchar has sponsored the Save Our Stages Act, designed to pump cash into the struggling live music biz, Congress has, as in so many areas COVID-related, yet to act.

Still, if you’re looking for reasons to be hopeful in 2020—and unless you’d given up completely, you certainly are—you can look to the persistence and adaptability of the musicians and venues around you. We’ll possibly need to re-examine the entire live music experience when we come out on the other side of this. The Twin Cities music scene has already started doing just that.

UPCOMING CONCERTS THIS FALL:

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Charlie Parr and Liz Draper Duo

Outdoor socially distanced performance on the patio. 7 p.m. Sept. 9; $18. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Gabriel Douglas

Outdoor socially distanced performance on the patio. 8 p.m. Sept. 10; $15-$20. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Piaf on the Patio: Songs of Edith Piaf and other French Favorites

5:30 p.m. Sept. 10; $20. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

The Soul of Daryl and John - A Night of Hall & Oates

Featuring Mick Sterling. 7 p.m. Sept. 10; $30. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Friday, Sept. 11

A Tribute to Chicago with Transit Authority

7 p.m. Sept. 11; $30-$35. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series

Weekly socially distanced outdoor music series every Friday and Saturday night. 6-8 p.m. Fri. and Sat. from Aug. 14-Sept. 26; Free. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Peter Mulvey: ‘The Trouble With Poets’ 20th Anniversary

With John Louis. Rescheduled from March 18. 8 p.m. Sept. 12; $18-$20. The Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674.

Songs in the Key of Life: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder

Featuring Jay Bee, Lynval Jackson, Art Haynes, Brian Kendrick, Kathleen Johnson, Germain Brooks, Kevin Jackson, Lamont Keten, Ryan Bynum, and Kevin Anderson. 4 p.m., 7 p.m. Sept. 12; $35-$40. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Sunday, Sept. 13

Delphia Cello Quartet

An evening of classical covers of popular songs both past and present, performed outdoors in a socially distanced setting on the patio. 7 p.m. Sept. 13; $10-$12. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Lori Dokken Presents: ‘Stories’ with Michael Monroe, Judi Vinar, and Rachel Holder

4 p.m. Sept. 13; $30-$35. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

The Daisy Dillman Band Sings Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13; $35. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Monday, Sept. 14

Things Fall Apart

Weekly outdoor socially distanced jazz night presented by Sound Verite Records featuring a variety of performers. 7 p.m. Sept. 14; 7 p.m. Sept. 21; 7 p.m. Sept. 28; $12. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

The Singers After Dark

7 p.m. Sept. 14; $20. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Mick Sterling Presents: From Barry - Vintage Pop Classics of the Bee Gees

7 p.m. Sept. 15; $30. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Davina and the Vagabonds

7 p.m. Daily from Sept. 16-17; $45. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Portal III: Double Vinyl Limited Edition Release Party

Outdoor socially distanced live performance on the patio. 7 p.m. Sept. 16; $12. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Jon Weber

5:30 p.m. Sept. 17; $20. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Mississippi Valley Orchestra

MVO presents pop-up live performances featuring three 45-minute sets on the hour. $1 from every beer sold during will be donated to #RestoreNorth, aiding small businesses in north Minneapolis. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 17; Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.

Friday, Sept. 18

Dan Israel

Reservations are required. Visit utepilsbrewing.com for more info. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18; 6-8 p.m. Sept. 25. Free. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-249-7800.

Desert Island Picks with Connie Evingson and Jon Weber

5:30 p.m. Sept. 18; $20. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Matt Wilson & His Orchestra (Album Release Show)

With the Starfolk. Rescheduled from July 10. All original tickets will be honored. 7 p.m. Sept. 18; $20-$25. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-8080.

Sinatra with Andrew Walesch Big Band

7 p.m. Sept. 18; $30-$35. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Saturday, Sept. 19

L.A. Buckner & Big Homie

Outdoor socially distanced performance on the patio. 3 p.m. Sept. 19; $8-$10. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Le Youth

Outdoor live performance on Day Block’s patio. Tickets and more info at dayblockbrewing.com. 1-6 p.m. Sept. 19; $20. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

Let It Be Jazz: Connie Evingson Sings The Beatles

7 p.m. Sept. 19; $30-$35. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Karrin Allyson

5 p.m., 8 p.m. Sept. 20; $35-$40. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Ann Reed with Mary Louise Knutson and Joan Griffith

Outdoor performance at Crooners Lakeside Cafe. 7 p.m. Sept. 22; $30. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Buddy Holly and Friends: Not Fade Away 60th Anniversary Show

A reproduction of the History Theatre show recounting Buddy Holly’s life and music, presented by Gary Rue and starring Nicholas Freeman. 7 p.m. Sept. 23; $35. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Liz Draper, Tasha Baron, and Krissy Bergmark

Outdoor socially distanced performance on the patio, featuring musicians playing a short solo set then performing as a trio. 7 p.m. Sept. 23; $12. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Thursday, Sept. 24

#MeTooMpls

A virtual show from Minnesota-based artists streaming live from the Hook and Ladder Theater, with sets from Tina Schlieske, Mayda, and Sarah Morris, Ashleigh Still, Lydia Liza, Mary Bue, Annie Mack, Linnea Mohn, Chastity Brown, Ang Oase, Annie Fitzgerald, Elska, r0, Katy Vernon, Kara Laudon, Averil Bach, and JØUR. Hosted by Andrea Swensson. Ticket price includes a download of the ‘#MeTooMpls’ album, and proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood. Find more info at metoompls.com. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 24; $25.

Pat Donohue and the Prairie All-Stars

A main stage tent performance. 7 p.m. Sept. 24; $20. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Friday, Sept. 25

Lori Dokken Presents: I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar

Featuring Lori Dokken, Debbie Duncan, Judi Vinar, Patty Peterson, and Rachel Holder. 7 p.m. Sept. 25; $35. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Maud Hixson Presents: The Great American Songbook

Outdoor performance at the Lakeside Cafe. 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26; $20. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

The Young and the Rest with Billy McLaughlin and Simple Gifts

7 p.m. Sept. 26; $30. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Crash Test Dummies

30-year celebration playing songs from their entire catalog, with Elizabeth Moen. Rescheduled from April 16. All original tickets will be honored. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27; $45-$72. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; 651-370-2953.

Michael Monroe Presents: I Dig Peter, Paul and Mary

7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; $30. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Sara Renner: A Night of Soulful & Spiritual Original Songs

4 p.m. Sept. 27; $20. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Muun Bato

Two 45-minute sets outdoors on the spacious, 17,000-square-foot outdoor patio. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 29; $8. Milk & Honey Ciders, 11738 Co. Rd. 51, St. Joseph; 320-271-3111.

Monday, Oct. 5

Adelitas Way

With Blacklite District, Another Day Dawns, and Taking Dawn. Rescheduled from March 24. All original tickets will be honored. 7 p.m. Oct. 5; $20. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

The Pretty Reckless

With Them Evils. Rescheduled from May 20. All original tickets will be honored. 7 p.m. Oct. 6; $30-$50. Fine Line, 318 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8100.

Friday, Oct. 9

First Avenue Presents: Future Islands Worldwide Livestream

Global livestream performance celebrates the release of Future Islands new album, ‘As Long As You Are.’ A portion of the proceeds benefit First Avenue. Tickets and more info at noonchorus.com. 9 p.m. Oct. 9; $15.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Nella

7:30 p.m. Oct. 11; $25-$28. The Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Waxahatchee

With Ohmme. Rescheduled from May 21, and moved from the Fine Line to the Cedar. All original tickets will be honored. 7 p.m. Oct. 15; $18-$35. The Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Brett Newski & the No Tomorrow

With Goran (of the Gufs). Rescheduled from April 26. All original tickets will be honored. 7 p.m. Oct. 18; $15-$17. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Kronos Quartet and Terry Riley

Presented by MPR and the Walker Art Center. Rescheduled from April 25. All original tickets will be honored. 7 p.m. Oct. 28; $38-$75. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; 651-370-2953.

Friday, Nov. 6

Passenger

8 p.m. Nov. 6; $32-$35. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.

Saturday, Nov. 7

An Evening with Lissie

Rescheduled from April 11-12. All original tickets will be honored. 7 p.m. Nov. 7-8; $35-$45. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-8080.

Bob Log III

9 p.m. Nov. 7; $15. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.

Friday, Nov. 13

Jordan Mackampa

With Babeheaven. Rescheduled from April 8. All original tickets will be honored. 7 p.m. Nov. 13; $15. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.

Shellac

With Loki’s Folly. Rescheduled from March 14. All original tickets will be honored. 8 p.m. Nov. 13; $18. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.

The Hype!

Featuring the music of Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Motley Crue, and Aerosmith, with Heartless Tribute to Heart. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13; $12-$22. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Hamel; 763-478-6661.

Monday, Nov. 16

Vundabar

Rescheduled from March 22. All original tickets will be honored. 7 p.m. Nov. 16; $16-$18. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Caitlyn Smith

Rescheduled from May 9. All original tickets will be honored. 8 p.m. Nov. 21; $25. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.