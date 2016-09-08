Ex-Smith Westerns make noise with 'more organic, intimate' band Whitney

Whitney is the musical love child named casually over breakfast by the Chicago-based roommates Max Kakacek (formerly of buzzy indie-rock band Smith Westerns) and Julien Ehrlich (formerly of Smith Westerns, Unknown Mortal Orchestra). Light Upon the Lake, the band’s debut album released in June, is a 30-minute burst of glimmering indie tunes punctuated with horns. You can’t help but fall for Whitney.

City Pages spoke to Kakacek during the European leg of the group’s tour, which brings the seven-member band to Minneapolis on Thursday.

City Pages: You were in the Smith Westerns previously. How is the experience of being in Whitney different?

Max Kakacek: I’m a little older. I think the reason I’m making music is a little different. In the Smith Westerns, it was more like I was young and wanted to party all the time and be in a cool band. It was a lot more conceited, I think. The Smith Westerns were a little more plastic-sounding, had a lot more effects on it, we used a computer and all that stuff. Whitney is a lot more organic. It’s a little more intimate.

CP: Light Upon the Lake is said to be based on breakups you experienced and breakdowns you were trying to avoid, yet the music sounds celebratory. Can you speak to that contradiction?

MK: I think it’s just our writing style. Both of us are obsessed with melody and happiness, so the songs are upbeat and melodic in that way, but the lyrics tend to be based in situations we were going through ... situations that everyone has probably experienced: loss of a loved one, breakup, or any situation like that where you feel isolated and vulnerable. I think the way that we dealt with that was to make music that sounded a little bit happier and put us in a better place.

CP: What do each you and Julien bring to the songwriting experience?

MK: It’s really a collaborative effort. We both contribute chord progressions and arrangement writing and song ideas. We don’t have specific job duties. It’s really nice. It keeps it from being a formula. The one thing that never happens is that either of us writes a song all on our own.

CP: At what point did you bring in the other members of the band? Was it immediately or did you decide to do that later on?

MK: It was when we were trying to figure out what to do for the live show. We just kind of chose all of our best friends. We didn’t really have to ask.

CP: Has living in Chicago influenced the sound of the band?

MK: Right now, there’s a lot of good music coming out of Chicago and everyone’s friends with each other, which is awesome. Being in a city where the seasons change pretty drastically helped us a lot. We wrote for the better part of a year, so there were times we were stuck inside during a polar vortex, and there were times we were spending a lot of time outside in the summer and having that kind of influence [while] writing this album. Being somewhere extremely seasonal is really good for us.

CP: The album has something of a vintage sound to it. What artists influenced you and how did you incorporate that older sound into the album?

MK: We listen to all the greats: Van Morrison, Neil Young, the Band. The way that those artists and songwriters from that era were able to convey heartbreak or loss in a way that’s not really that cheesy -- it feels really heartfelt and honest -- I think that’s what we relate to the most about it. And then when we were recording, the sound just came out of us naturally. We never sat down, like, “How do we make this sound older?” We just made it and that’s how it sounded.

CP: Have you been surprised by the reaction to Whitney or its popularity?

MK: Yeah. We had no expectations going into it. We had a moment before we got signed to Secretly [Canadian], we were almost finished and we were considering releasing the demos ourselves, on SoundCloud. We played a show for Secretly and they signed us. Ever since they signed us, it’s been surprise after surprise.

CP: What is the best part about Whitney for you? Writing? Recording? Touring?

MK: It’s one of those things where whatever you’re doing, you’d rather be doing the other thing. If you’re in the studio for two months, you can’t wait to get back out on the road. Then once you’re back on the road for six or seven months, you can’t wait to get back in the studio. It’s a cyclical thing.