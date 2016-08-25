In latter years, the State Fair lineup announcement has become an anticipated event for the unprincipled, generation-spanning mishmash of genres it presents, but some institutional knowledge proves the grandstand bill has always been a spectacle.

Going off the Minnesota State Fair’s comprehensive database, we probed the list of entertainers dating back to 1962 in order to understand the breadth of talent that’s graced the grandstand stage. And, in an effort to better understand how the 2016 edition stacks up, we ranked every single grandstand lineup from best to worst.

1. 1993

Highlights: Bob Dylan, the Beach Boys, Hank Williams Jr., Santana, Dolly Parton, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Def Leppard, Barry Manilow

Rationale: Three of the most formative artists of all time. Three of the greatest guitarists of all time. Barry Manilow. Best. State Fair. Lineup. Ever.

2. 1990

Highlights: The Beach Boys, Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, John Denver, George Strait, Bill Cosby, Marshall Tucker Band

Rationale: Can’t beat Dylan and Beach Boys.

3. 2012

Highlights: Wiz Khalifa, Mavis Staples, Anita Baker, Demi Lovato, KISS, Mac Miller, Big K.R.I.T., Blake Shelton, Journey, Pat Benatar

Rationale: The first year of the Current’s MN Music On-A-Stick added locals Semisonic, the Jayhawks, Dessa, Jeremy Messersmith, and Lucy Michelle and the Velvet Lapelles to an on-point collection of contemporary and bygone stars.

4. 1982

Highlights: The Beach Boys, Willie Nelson, Jerry Seinfeld, Rick Springfield, Air Supply, Ronnie Milsap, Sha Na Na

Rationale: A divisive year. The Beach Boys and the best comic in fair history are subverted by the hackiness of Air Supply and Sha Na Na.

5. 2006

Highlights: The Flaming Lips, Sonic Youth, Rascal Flatts, Eric Church, Kenny Rogers, Steve Miller Band, Poison

Rationale: The fair’s most relevant year of the 2000s by a long stretch, especially considering Bret Michaels’ VH1-boosted comeback was going on at the time.

6. 1991

Highlights: Johnny Cash, the Beach Boys, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Chicago, Don Henley, Vanilla Ice

Rationale: Though Vanilla Ice was the Fair’s first experiment with hip-hop* -- a failure that the grandstand is still recovering from -- the rest of the lineup does a good job bridging the gap from the lackluster ‘80s into the ‘90s boom. (*The Fat Boys opened for Nu Shooz in '86.)

7. 2007

Highlights: Taylor Swift, Fergie, Brad Paisley, Goo Goo Dolls, Fountains of Wayne, the Allman Brothers Band, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Def Leppard, Styx, Foreigner

Rationale: The grandstand goes pop in a big way, but not without letting old-hat ‘80s rock share the spotlight.

8. 1985

Highlights: Neil Young and the International Harvesters, Willie Nelson, Kenny Loggins, Waylon Jennings, Tammy Wynette, Arlo Guthrie and Pete Seeger, Tom Jones, Night Ranger, the Suburbs

Rationale: Some local love for Minnesotans the Suburbs.

9. 2013

Highlights: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Talib Kweli, Chance the Rapper, Smash Mouth, Sugar Ray, Gin Blossoms, Sheryl Crow and Dwight Yoakam, Depeche Mode, Trampled By Turtles, P.O.S, the Chalice

Rationale: The best year for rap at the fair despite Macklemore. Elsewhere, SNL vets Dana Carvey, Dennis Miller, and Kevin Nealon bring comedy back!

10. 2000

Highlights: Christina Aguilera, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Train, Def Leppard, Goo Goo Dolls, REO Speedwagon, Styx, Montgomery Gentry, “Weird Al” Yankovic, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, Jeff Foxworthy

Rationale: Locals Semisonic also made the bill, which included stars from the two previous decades in nearly perfect balance.

11. 1986

Highlights: The Beach Boys, Willie Nelson and Family, John Denver, the Fat Boys, Kenny Loggins, Bangles

Rationale: The first appearance of beloved windbag Garrison Keillor drags down a pretty awesome roundup of artists.

12. 1968

Highlights: Hank Williams Jr., Frank Sinatra Jr., the Fifth Dimension, Marty Robbins, Sonny James, Connie Smith

Rationale: Bocephus’ first stint at the grandstand came in his prime, and it was one of the first grandstand sets to be anchored by a generational icon.

13. 1988

Highlights: The Beach Boys, REO Speedwagon, Peter, Paul and Mary, the Everly Brothers, Chuck Berry, Belinda Carlisle, Willie Nelson and Family, Jay Leno

Rationale: Willie Nelson played the state fair nine times in a decade. I’m sure by ‘88 people were sick of him.

14. 2014

Highlights: Aretha Franklin, Fall Out Boy, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Toby Keith, Kid Rock, Linkin Park, 30 Seconds to Mars, Paramore, Brother Ali, Doomtree, Har Mar Superstar, Bob Mould

Rationale: A truly odd smattering of genres. Makes for a decent musical goulash, though.

15. 2008

Highlights: The Backstreet Boys, the Black Keys, Jewel, Paramore, Gnarls Barkley, the Black Crowes, Miranda Lambert, Phantom Planet, Dierks Bentley, Jack’s Mannequin

Rationale: A nostalgia reach that actually pays of. Staind and 3 Doors Down still linger, though.

16. 1983

Highlights: The Beach Boys, Kenny Loggins, Willie Nelson and Family, Sammy Davis Jr., Engelbert Humperdinck, Kansas

Rationale: Never sleep on ‘80s Kenny Loggins.

17. 1966

Highlights: The Supremes, Jerry Van Dyke, the Smothers Brothers, George Kirby

Rationale: The Supremes were the first veritable superstars to make the grandstand, setting a precedent that follows to today.

18. 1972

Highlights: Neil Diamond, John Denver, Merle Haggard, Kenny Rogers and the First Edition, Sonny James, Waylon Jennings

Rationale: Plenty of cheese, here, but a trio of country legends.

19. 1992

Highlights: The Beach Boys, Garth Brooks, Violent Femmes, Martina McBride, Steve Miller Band, The B-52’s, David Cassidy, Color Me Badd

Rationale: Color this lineup pretty good!

20. 1969

Highlights: Dolly Parton, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash Show, Buck Owens, Susan Rye, George Kirby, Lynn Anderson

Rationale: The first large-scale lineup leads with some heavy-hitters, but it’s also cluttered with nobodies (Don Rice III? Susan Rye?). Also, the Johnny Cash Show isn’t the optimal way to enjoy the Man in Black.

21. 2015

Highlights: The Avett Brothers, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Def Leppard, Styx, Collective Soul, Merle Haggard, Kris Kristofferson, Sturgill Simpson

Rationale: Though it was a good sendoff for Haggard, who died eight months later, there’s a definitive lack of bankable stars at the top.

22. 1984

Highlights: Willie Nelson, Rod Stewart, Julio Iglesias, the Osmond Brothers, Huey Lewis & the News, George Benson

Rationale: If you were born in May 1985 in Minnesota, it’s probably because you were conceived after Stewart or Iglesias’ sets at the Minnesota State Fair.

23. 1994

Highlights: The Beach Boys, Kenny G, Bonnie Raitt, Bruce Hornsby, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, Tim McGraw, Roger Daltrey, America

Rationale: Perhaps country music’s finest year. Also the first year for the fair’s blues festival, which featured BB King.

24. 2011

Highlights: Weezer, Maroon 5, and Train, Reba McEntire, Heart, Marc Anthony, Def Leppard, Steely Dan, Alter Bridge, Motion City Soundtrack

Rationale: Scott Stapp, bay-bay!

25. 1971

Highlights: Neil Diamond, Liberace, Sonny and Cher, the Carpenters, George Jones, Loretta Lynn

Rationale: This one must’ve been a goddamn spectacle.

26. 1989

Highlights: New Kids on the Block, Tiffany, George Strait, Kenny Loggins, Tammy Wynette

Rationale: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles also showed up in ‘89. What a cameo.

27. 1987

Highlights: Peter, Paul and Mary, the Monkees, Willie Nelson and Family, Night Ranger, Great White, the Pointer Sisters, Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine

Rationale: The most ‘80s lineup in history. And Willie Nelson, of course.

28. 1996

Highlights: Michael Bolton, Gin Blossoms, Goo Goo Dolls, Willie Nelson and Family, Trisha Yearwood, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Bill Cosby

Rationale: Lotta bad haircuts in the 1996 lineup.

29. 1980

Highlights: Marshall Tucker Band, Willie Nelson, Anne Murray, Kenny Rogers, Johnny Cash Show, Red Skelton, Sister Sledge

Rationale: Sister Sledge is perhaps the biggest dark horse to ever play the grandstand. What a surprise undercard.

30. 2005

Highlights: Mötley Crüe, James Taylor, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, 3 Doors Down, Staind, REO Speedwagon, Styx

Rationale: Dads, rejoice. Everyone else, despair.

31. 1979

Highlights: Styx, Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers, Hank Cochran, Steve Martin, KC and the Sunshine Band, Bob Hope, Leif Garrett

Rationale: Styx blows.

32. 1978

Highlights: The Osmonds, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash Show, Captain & Tennille, George Benson, Bob Hope, George Miller

Rationale: The Minnesota State Fair people accidentally headlined 1978 and 1979 as “1974” in their official document, which just goes to show you how dramatically boring the Osmonds/Parton/Hope/Johnny Cash Show rut was during the 1970s.

33. 1998

Highlights: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Third Eye Blind, the Wallflowers, LeAnn Rimes, Bonnie Raitt, the Turtles

Rationale: About 30 years too late on the Turtles, but still awesome to see them. Come to think of it, you can see them this year, too.

34. 1970

Highlights: Johnny Cash Show, Jeannie C. Riley, Sonny James, Bobby Vinton, Petula Clark, Art Linkletter, the Golddiggers

Rationale: Sad to see Johnny Cash this low on the list, but his surrounding cast was dismal.

35. 1976

Highlights: Linda Ronstadt, the Osmonds, Bob Hope, Red Skelton, Johnny Cash Show

Rationale: Mostly a retread of past years, aside from the formidable Linda Ronstadt, who isn’t given enough credit.

36. 1974

Highlights: Liza Minnelli, Redd Foxx, Bob Hope, Jose Feliciano

Rationale: The first year stand-up comedy was introduced -- a facet that definitely needs to return to the State Fair. The contemporary fair can also use more “Feliz Navidad.”

37. 1997

Highlights: Tim McGraw, ZZ Top, Boston, Steve Miller Band, Kenny Chesney

Rationale: The worst dorm room posters of every decade come to life.

38. 2009

Highlights: Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Lynyrd Skynyrd, OAR, Slightly Stoopid, 38 Special, Jackson Browne

Rationale: There are no emojis to correctly articulate how sad Kid Rock headlining the Fair in 2009 is. Jackson Browne, though!

39. 1975

Highlights: The Osmonds, Dolly Parton, Roy Rogers, Anne Murray, Olivia Newton-John, America, Freddie Prinze, Scat Man Crothers

Rationale: 1979 was nearly a gimmick year for the State Fair.

40. 2002

Highlights: Alicia Keys, Shaggy, Trisha Yearwood, REO Speedwagon, Styx, Poison, Billy Ray Cyrus

Rationale: The height of the fair’s throwback pandering. And Alicia Keys.

41. 2010

Highlights: Carrie Underwood, Rush, Tim McGraw, Seether, Brandi Carlile, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Boz Scaggs

Rationale: Somehow, Julianne Hough is on this bill.

42. 1977

Highlights: Captain & Tennille, Kansas, Bill Cosby, Ed McMahon, Andy Gibb, King Family

Rationale: Any year headlined by Captain & Tennille and Kansas is a bad year.

43. 1967

Highlights: Bob Newhart, Baja Marimba Band, George Kirby, Young Americans

Rationale: Boring is better than bad.

44. 2003

Highlights: Hootie and the Blowfish, Boston, Night Ranger, Aaron Carter, “Weird Al” Yankovic, the Kingston Trio, Grand Funk Railroad,the Doobie Brothers, the B-52’s

Rationale: Lowlights include 3 Doors Down, Trapt, Seether, and Shinedown.

45. 2001

Highlights: Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, Nickleback, 3 Doors Down, Vertical Horizon, Aaron Carter, A*Teens, SR-71, David Lee Roth, Chic (with Nile Rodgers), Toby Keith, Huey Lewis and the News, Cheap Trick

Rationale: Here’s a pretty good reminder of how disposable music in the early aughts was. Not even a Beatle could redeem 2001.

46. 1995

Highlights: Faith Hill, Amy Grant, Chicago, Tony Bennett, the Little River Band, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Bluestime Jam with J. Geils

Rationale: 1995 was a great year for people who like elevator music.

47. 1973

Highlights: Mac Davis, the Brady Bunch Kids, Pat Boone Family, Rich Little

Rationale: A huge dip in star power considering the preceding and following years. Brutally family-friendly.

48. 1963

Highlights: Rosemary Clooney, the Smothers Brothers, Buster Keaton

Rationale: George Clooney’s aunt!

49. 1965

Highlights: Ray Charles Singers, Pete Fountain, Mary Wells

Rationale: Not that Ray Charles.

50. 1964

Highlights: New Christy Minstrels, Anita Bryant, Al Hirt, John Gary

Rationale: “This Land Is Your Land” must’ve been cool to see live. For the first 15 seconds, anyway.

51. 1962

Highlights: Dennis Day, Jane Russell, Jimmie Dean

Rationale: Holy shit, the 1960s were boring.

52. 1981

Highlights: The Doobie Brothers, Don Williams, Ricky Skaggs, Chuck Mangione, Rodney Dangerfield, Air Supply

Rationale: Other than the Doobies and Dangerfield, it looks like they just plucked the lineup at random from the Big Book of Banal White Dude Names.

53. 1999

Highlights: Journey, Reba McEntire, Alabama

Rationale: When perennial afterthought Alabama (who played the State Fair an attritioning 13 times) make your top three, you know it’s a toilet of a year.