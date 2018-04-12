In the days since April 21, 2016, the Purple One has lived on in spirit whenever a touring admirer has performed one of his songs in concert, or his former musical collaborators have played a tribute show, or even when somebody just blasted one of his tunes out of their car.

But over the next 10 days or so, Minnesota, and particularly Minneapolis, will get serious about honoring Prince. Numerous events will be dedicated to our native son as the second anniversary of his death approaches. Below you'll find details on some of the most notable events.

Saturday 4.14

Prince’s Legacy: A Family Value @ Robert J. Jones Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center

This edition of the UROC “Critical Conversations” series, featuring members of Prince’s extended family as well as U of M researchers and “community experts,” will examine how Prince’s family played a role in his growth and advancement as a musician. It serves as a kickoff to the “Prince from Minneapolis” symposium (see below). More info here.

Prince: The Commemoration @ Public Functionary

Veteran Chicago house music DJ Boxx will helm this Prince-focused dance party. Attendees are encouraged to bring an item to add to a “temporary public memorial.” More info here.

Sunday 4.15

Prince from Minneapolis: A Guided Tour Exploring His Roots @ Aloft Minneapolis

Guided by Prince’s cousin Charles “Chazz” Smith and Twin Cities-based historian Kristen Zschomler, this Minneapolis tour will bring party-bus riders to the neighborhoods where Prince grew up while Smith recounts memories of Prince’s youth and musical beginnings. Fittingly, the ride will be soundtracked by some of Prince’s early music. Through Friday, April 20. More info here.

Monday 4.16

A Purple Celebration @ Guthrie Theater

The Guthrie’s celebration offers a wide variety of ways for attendees to remember the Purple One, including a dance party DJed by MPR’s Jake Rudh, a “Fabulous Purple Hair Booth” run by stylists from Minneapolis’ Curl Power Salon, and much more. This is the latest in the Guthrie’s “Happenings” series. More info here.

Prince from Minneapolis: A Symposium at the University of Minnesota @ various locations

Over the course of three days, a lineup of speakers and panelists, ranging from authors Jeff Chang and Daphne Brooks to the Revolution’s Matt Fink and Prince’s ex-wife Mayte Garcia, will discuss Prince’s artistry and impact, addressing topics such as his youth in post-civil rights Minneapolis and his many-faceted creative process. Through Wednesday, April 18. More info here.

Prince Legacy Tours @ the Capri Theater

On January 5, 1979, a 20-year-old Prince played his first solo concert in Minneapolis at the Capri Theater. The Capri will be open for self-guided tours all week, and photos by former City Pages photog Greg Helgeson will be on display. Through Friday, April 20. More info here.

Wednesday 4.18

Donna Grantis in concert @ Dakota Jazz Club

Though not billed as a Prince tribute, the timing of these shows by 3rdEyeGirl guitarist Donna Grantis can’t be a coincidence. It marks her return to the Dakota following two performances with her new band last August. More info here and here.

Thursday 4.19

Celebration 2018 @ Paisley Park

As you might expect, the grandest multi-day celebration will take place out at Paisley Park, with many of Prince’s closest collaborators performing and/or speaking, including Sheila E., fDeluxe (f.k.a. the Family), Dez Dickerson, and Bobby Z. Each pass for “Celebration 2018” also includes a ticket for “Prince: Live on the Big Screen” (see below). Through Sunday 4.22. More info here.

The Jellybean Johnson Experience Presents Nothing Compares 2 Prince @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Following Prince’s death, 13 of his notable collaborators—including St. Paul Peterson, Shelby J. Jellybean Johnson, and Cassandra O’Neal—banded together to create the “Nothing Compares 2 Prince” series of tribute concerts, which will make it all the way to Australia later this month. The Jellybean Johnson Experience headlines the St. Paul stop. More info here.

Friday 4.20

Liv Warfield in concert @ Dakota Jazz Club

Following Donna Grantis’ performances at the Dakota on Wednesday, former New Power Generation singer Liv Warfield will perform three times at the same venue: a solo performance on Friday, a performance by “Liv Warfield & Guests” later that night, and the “Celebration 2018” afterparty on Saturday, April 20. More info here, here, and here.

Prince: Live on the Big Screen @ Target Center

“Prince: Live on the Big Screen” is set to be the culmination of “Celebration 2018,” as Cassandra O’Neal, Kip Blackshire, BK Jackson, Adrian Crutchfield, and others will play along to never-before-released Prince audio and video. Note: This event has been rescheduled from Saturday, April 21 on account of the NBA playoffs. (Go Wolves!) More info here.

Saturday 4.21

Prince Tribute Crawl @ various locations

So far, six venues, including the Shout! House, Gay 90’s, and Sneaky Pete’s, are confirmed to participate in this crawl for charity; profits will be donated to two charities chosen by a popular vote. More info here.

Love 2 the 9’s: An Intimate Evening Celebrating the Music of Prince @ Crooners Lounge and Supper Club

Tommy Barbarella, Julius Collins, Sonny Thompson, Michael Bland, and Jeremy Ylvisaker are among the performers coming together for these two shows, the second of which will be acoustic. More info here and here.

Sunday 4.22

Baby You’re a Star: A Kids Dance Party @ First Avenue

Expect DJ Jake Rudh and DJ Smitty to steer clear of “Darling Nikki” at this one, but Prince had plenty of music suitable for family fun. More info here.