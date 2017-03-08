Ed Sheeran to fill Xcel with cuddly, disheveled longing this July

Sheeran will sidle into the Xcel Energy Center on July 1, leaving nothing behind but devastation and thousands of satisfied fans. Pre-sales for this show and all Sheeran’s North American dates kick off via Ticketmaster next Monday at 10 a.m. and run through Thursday at 10 p.m. The general public will have a chance to snatch up any remaining tickets Friday at 10 a.m.

It seems like just yesterday we were warning you of the fuzzy British superstar’s colossally popular third album, ÷, aka Divide, set to become the best-selling release of 2017 thus far after breaking Spotify first-day streaming records. Residents of the United Kingdom are no longer permitted to listen to any other music.

"I want to do stadiums everywhere," Sheeran told Rolling Stone of his touring plans recently. "Like George Strait's level – he tours every four years, does a couple of stadiums and then fucks off again."

In that same interview, Sheeran revealed that he's also written some "really, really decent" songs for a boy band he'd like to assemble.