Eaux Claires 2017 set times announced

The Eaux Claires festival announced its full list of set times yesterday, and while we've known a while who was performing at the festival, seeing everyone listed out in such an official and exact manner is really something.

I mean, come on -- Chance the Rapper and John Prine, unquestionably two of the best human beings in existence, are going to be on the same stage within two hours of each other on Friday. Saturday closes out with a trifecta of Perfume Genius/Danny Brown/Wilco that makes me wish "something for everyone" wasn't such a cliché.

See you in Eau Claire.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Lake Eaux Lune

1:45 – 2:45 Music for the Long Emergency (Polica and s-t-a-r-g-a-z-e)

4:15 – 5-15 Julieta Venegas

7:15 – 8:30 Bon Iver Presents John Prine and the American Songbook

10:15 – 11:45 Chance the Rapper

Flambeaux

2:45 – 3:30 This Is the Kit

5:15 – 6:15 Tweedy

8:30 – 9:30 Sylvan Esso

The Creek

12:15 – 1:00 People Mixtape Vol. 1

3:30 – 4:15 4 Guitars

6:30 – 7:15 Francis and the Lights featuring Inc. No World

9:30 – 10:15 S. Carey and Glenn Kotche

Sparreaux

1:00 – 1:45 Trever Hagen and Joe Westerlund

3:30 – 4:15 Happy Apple

4:00 – 4:45 Cup

9:30 – 10:15 Real Bulls

Oxbeaux

12:30 – 1:00 2 Banjos

2:00 – 3:00 The Autumn Defense

3:45 – 4:15 The Autumn Defense

5:15 – 5:45 Mountain Man

6:45 – 12:00 EXC TBD (Open for Artist Collaborations)

Decorum

1:00 – 1:45 Decorum/EXC Dance Programming

3:30 – 4:15 Decorum/EXC Dance Programming

6:30 – 7:15 Decorum/EXC Dance Programming

9:30 – 10:15 Decorum/EXC Dance Programming

The Banks

12:00 – 8:30 EXC TBD (Open for Artist Collaborations)

9:15 – 10:15 Quindar

11:00 – 12:00 EXC TBD (Open for Artist Collaborations)

Parading the Grounds

Midnite Express

Worms

Artists in Residence

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Lake Eaux Lune

1:45 – 2:45 s-t-a-r-g-a-z-e Mixtape Vol. 1

4:15 – 5:15 Perfume Genius

7:15 – 8:30 Danny Brown

10:15 – 11:45 Wilco

Flambeaux

12:15 – 1:00 Collections of Colonies

2:45 – 3:30 Spank Rock

5:15 – 6:15 Feist

8:30 – 9:45 Paul Simon with yMusic

The Creek

1:00 – 1:45 People Mixtape Vol. 2

3:30 – 4:15 Big Red Machine

6:30 – 7:15 Mouse on Mars

9:45 – 10:15 Velvet Negroni

Sparreaux

1:00 – 1:45 Zebulon Pike

3:30 – 4:45 Trever Hagen Mixtape Vol. 1

4:00 – 4:45 This Is the Kit

9:30 – 10:15 s-t-a-r-g-a-z-e Mixtape Vol. 2

Oxbeaux

12:15 – 12:45 Hrrrbeck

2:00 – 2:30 EXC TBD (Open for Artist Collaborations)

3:45 – 4:15 Mountain Man

5:15 – 5:45 Sam Amidon Mixtape

6:45 – 7:15 Sam Amidon Mixtape

9:45 – 10:15 EXC TBD (Open for Artist Collaborations)

Decorum

1:00 – 1:45 Decorum/EXC Dance Programming

3:30 – 4:15 Decorum/EXC Dance Programming

6:30 – 7:15 Decorum/EXC Dance Programming

9:45 – 10:15 Decorum/EXC Dance Programming

The Banks

12:00 – 12:00 EXC TBD (Open for Artist Collaborations)

Parading the Grounds

Midnite Express

Worms

Artists in Residence