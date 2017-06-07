Eaux Claires 2017 set times announced
Not once in my life have I ever been this excited to go to Wisconsin.
The Eaux Claires festival announced its full list of set times yesterday, and while we've known a while who was performing at the festival, seeing everyone listed out in such an official and exact manner is really something.
I mean, come on -- Chance the Rapper and John Prine, unquestionably two of the best human beings in existence, are going to be on the same stage within two hours of each other on Friday. Saturday closes out with a trifecta of Perfume Genius/Danny Brown/Wilco that makes me wish "something for everyone" wasn't such a cliché.
See you in Eau Claire.
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
Lake Eaux Lune
1:45 – 2:45 Music for the Long Emergency (Polica and s-t-a-r-g-a-z-e)
4:15 – 5-15 Julieta Venegas
7:15 – 8:30 Bon Iver Presents John Prine and the American Songbook
10:15 – 11:45 Chance the Rapper
Flambeaux
2:45 – 3:30 This Is the Kit
5:15 – 6:15 Tweedy
8:30 – 9:30 Sylvan Esso
The Creek
12:15 – 1:00 People Mixtape Vol. 1
3:30 – 4:15 4 Guitars
6:30 – 7:15 Francis and the Lights featuring Inc. No World
9:30 – 10:15 S. Carey and Glenn Kotche
Sparreaux
1:00 – 1:45 Trever Hagen and Joe Westerlund
3:30 – 4:15 Happy Apple
4:00 – 4:45 Cup
9:30 – 10:15 Real Bulls
Oxbeaux
12:30 – 1:00 2 Banjos
2:00 – 3:00 The Autumn Defense
3:45 – 4:15 The Autumn Defense
5:15 – 5:45 Mountain Man
6:45 – 12:00 EXC TBD (Open for Artist Collaborations)
Decorum
1:00 – 1:45 Decorum/EXC Dance Programming
3:30 – 4:15 Decorum/EXC Dance Programming
6:30 – 7:15 Decorum/EXC Dance Programming
9:30 – 10:15 Decorum/EXC Dance Programming
The Banks
12:00 – 8:30 EXC TBD (Open for Artist Collaborations)
9:15 – 10:15 Quindar
11:00 – 12:00 EXC TBD (Open for Artist Collaborations)
Parading the Grounds
Midnite Express
Worms
Artists in Residence
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Lake Eaux Lune
1:45 – 2:45 s-t-a-r-g-a-z-e Mixtape Vol. 1
4:15 – 5:15 Perfume Genius
7:15 – 8:30 Danny Brown
10:15 – 11:45 Wilco
Flambeaux
12:15 – 1:00 Collections of Colonies
2:45 – 3:30 Spank Rock
5:15 – 6:15 Feist
8:30 – 9:45 Paul Simon with yMusic
The Creek
1:00 – 1:45 People Mixtape Vol. 2
3:30 – 4:15 Big Red Machine
6:30 – 7:15 Mouse on Mars
9:45 – 10:15 Velvet Negroni
Sparreaux
1:00 – 1:45 Zebulon Pike
3:30 – 4:45 Trever Hagen Mixtape Vol. 1
4:00 – 4:45 This Is the Kit
9:30 – 10:15 s-t-a-r-g-a-z-e Mixtape Vol. 2
Oxbeaux
12:15 – 12:45 Hrrrbeck
2:00 – 2:30 EXC TBD (Open for Artist Collaborations)
3:45 – 4:15 Mountain Man
5:15 – 5:45 Sam Amidon Mixtape
6:45 – 7:15 Sam Amidon Mixtape
9:45 – 10:15 EXC TBD (Open for Artist Collaborations)
Decorum
1:00 – 1:45 Decorum/EXC Dance Programming
3:30 – 4:15 Decorum/EXC Dance Programming
6:30 – 7:15 Decorum/EXC Dance Programming
9:45 – 10:15 Decorum/EXC Dance Programming
The Banks
12:00 – 12:00 EXC TBD (Open for Artist Collaborations)
Parading the Grounds
Midnite Express
Worms
Artists in Residence
