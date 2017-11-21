Instead, the stone-cold basics: Two dad-approved* favorites -- the Eagles and Jimmy Buffett -- just announced a double-headlining concert set for June 30 at Target Field in Minneapolis. Tickets to the 2018 show -- $94.50-$494.50 -- go on sale 10 a.m. December 2 via Ticketmaster, unless you've got a rock 'n' roll AmEx card, which facilitates a 10 a.m. November 28 pre-sale.

Career context time!

The Eagles -- those classic-rocking Californians -- seemed doomed following the 2016 death of founding member Glenn Frey. "I don’t see how we could go out and play without the guy who started the band," co-frontman Don Henley said last year. Earlier this year, however, Frey was replaced by his son, Deacon, a "very talented young man" who "seems to be up for the task," Henley reports, likening the situation to a "guild system, where the father is the master and the son is the apprentice." The last Eagles album, Long Road Out of Eden, dropped a decade ago, so expect a hits-heavy setlist.

Jimmy Buffett -- that supremely chill lifestyle capitalist -- seems exactly like Jimmy Buffett. His musical comedy, Escape to Margaritaville, is prepping for a Broadway run; he's expected to launch his Margaritaville-branded chain of retirement homes soon. In terms of tunes, Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band dropped the beach-themed Christmas album 'Tis the SeaSon last year. Click here to check out a City Pages investigation into Minnesota-based Buffett mega-fans -- aka Parrot Heads.

A solo Henley visited the Minnesota State Fair last summer; Buffett surfed into St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center back in 2013.

Here's the complete Eagles tour itinerary for 2018:

With Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band:

April 14 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

April 21 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

June 28 Denver, CO Coors Field

June 30 Minneapolis, MN Target Field

With James Taylor & His All-Star Band:

July 26 Washington, DC Nationals Park

July 28 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

With Chris Stapleton:

June 23 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

"An Evening with the Eagles":

March 14 Chicago, IL United Center

March 23 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

May 10 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

July 15 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

July 20 Boston, MA TD Garden

And here's Jimmy inducting the Eagles into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998:

*Many readers pointed out that "grandpa-rock" is a more accurate descriptor; City Pages regrets the error.