Duluth's Super Big Block Party announces 2018 lineup

Today, we present apolitically rockin' news from the Zenith City: The Red Herring Lounge's Super Big Block Party will return on September 8. Who's playing the fourth annual live-music bash along the 200 block of E. First Street?

Headlining will be Hippo Campus, those globe-conquering pop/rock savants from St. Paul. The Hippos, as they like to be called, dropped their debut album, Landmark, last year, and their audiences have been ballooning ever since. Just look at their summer and fall tour itinerary, which is loaded with festival dates, theaters, and large-scale music halls, including back-to-back hometown gigs at the Palace Theatre in November.

Lissie, that mononymous twang-rock force from Rock Island, Illinois, will also perform. Her fourth album, Castles, arrived in March to solid reviews. On August 25, Lissie is set to perform at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand with Trampled by Turtles, the fast-pickin' pride of Duluth. Also appearing at Super Big Block Party 2018: Twin Cities favorites Heiruspecs and Communist Daughter, plus Static Panic and Solomon.

You can buy tickets -- $15 (early bird); $25 (advance); $35 (day-of) -- via the block party's website. The all-day event will also feature food trucks, beer, cocktails, coffee, live screen-printing, and an after-party.

In other lakeside music news, Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park has some choice concerts on tap, including Bone Thugs-N-Harmony + Naughty by Nature + Coolio (July 6), Trampled by Turtles (July 7), Indigo Girls (July 22), and the Bayfront Blues Festival (August 10-12).

Alright! Play us out, Hippos.