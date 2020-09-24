Dua Saleh joins the cast of Netflix series

If so, you’ll recognize the actor portraying the new character Cal in the upcoming third season of the teen comedy-drama program (which I guess is technically a “programme” since it’s British).

Twin Cities singer/rapper/poet/actor Dua Saleh will be making their TV acting debut as a recurring cast member. They'll play a nonbinary student who clashes with their school's new headmistress (played by Jemima Kirke).

Production is currently underway in Wales, and Saleh seems to have instantly become a fan of the spot.

I’m in Wales rn and the landscape is astonishingly beautiful. I’m convinced these people live in narnia — dua saleh (@doitlikedua) September 23, 2020

Saleh has been busy with music this past year, releasing the terrific ROSETTA EP and the standalone protest single "body cast." For a longer primer on one of our most exciting local musicians (along with some some sweet photos), take a gander here.