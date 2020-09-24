Dua Saleh joins the cast of Netflix series
Are you a Minnesota music fan who watches the Netflix show Sex Education? (No idea what that Venn diagram looks like, so just roll with me here, folks.)
If so, you’ll recognize the actor portraying the new character Cal in the upcoming third season of the teen comedy-drama program (which I guess is technically a “programme” since it’s British).
Twin Cities singer/rapper/poet/actor Dua Saleh will be making their TV acting debut as a recurring cast member. They'll play a nonbinary student who clashes with their school's new headmistress (played by Jemima Kirke).
Production is currently underway in Wales, and Saleh seems to have instantly become a fan of the spot.
I’m in Wales rn and the landscape is astonishingly beautiful. I’m convinced these people live in narnia— dua saleh (@doitlikedua) September 23, 2020
Saleh has been busy with music this past year, releasing the terrific ROSETTA EP and the standalone protest single "body cast." For a longer primer on one of our most exciting local musicians (along with some some sweet photos), take a gander here.