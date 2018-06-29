Downtown Minneapolis piano bar SHOUT! House to close

Can downtown Minneapolis do without SHOUT! House? We're about to find out. The dueling-piano party bar will close for good on Saturday.

"Please come visit us on our last few nights and help us kill the kegs and bottles!" reads a Facebook post announcing the impending closure. "Give our players, staff, and loyal guests the proper send off! It’s going to be one hell of a party!!"

For SHOUT! House, the party began 15 years ago inside Block E, the horrifically planned re-development along Hennepin Avenue. It outlasted Hooters, Applebees, and Hard Rock Cafe, but jumped ship to 110 N. 5th St. -- aka the former Epic space -- as Block E transformed into Mayo Clinic Square in 2014.

Jimmy Buffet and the Eagles will rock nearby Target Field on Saturday, so SHOUT! House should have a steady stream of ideal clientele for its final night.

This one's dedicated to you, SHOUT! House: