Double Graves wake up to life after Ego Death with 'New Year’s Daydream'

When singer/guitarist Jeremy Warden and drummer Seth Tracy show up, the talk turns to the band’s latest album, New Year’s Daydream, set to be released on Thursday night at the Triple Rock.

The band itself is much like one of Meyer's quilts, sewing together by different musical styles to tell the story of three people brought together by friendship and love.

Tracy and Warden were both under 21 when they moved up to the Twin Cities from Mankato to play music together as Bear the Sound. The two soon found it was difficult to get people to notice what they were doing, especially since they weren’t old enough to drink.

When Bear the Sound broke up, the two enfolded Meyer into the next project, formerly known as Ego Death, and played around with their aesthetic. “We used to be really folksy and quiet when we first started,” Warden shares. “Then it got more gnarly, because we found the songs we gravitated towards when writing our sets were the higher energy pieces.”

The trio thrives when onstage, finding energy that's sometimes hard to summon in the studio. “I have more fun playing shows than working in a studio,” Meyer says. “I’m always scared to make mistakes when we’re recording, but in live sets, I like to think of the mistakes as flavor.”

But despite her jitters, New Year’s Daydream is a sharp experiment that looks at the issue of gaining exposure in an age where everyone is hollering as loud as they can. It’s a collage that swes together gloomy pop songs from patches of sounds.

If the album name conjures up political themes, Warden insists that wasn’t intentional. After fleshing out songs from demos recorded by Warden, the band went into the studio to record with Atticus Pomerantz at Flowers Studio last summer.

Though band has been pretty much DIY in all aspects of their business, on this album they're working with Sad Cactus, a New York-based label, for the first time. Warden booked a few shows for Sad Cactus bands rolling through Minneapolis, and when he messaged them for press help, the label they signed Double Grave and released the new album.

The band decided to change its name for the new release as well, even though they'd established a following with Ego Death. “There’s other Ego Deaths,” Tracy explains. “That was the top reason. It’s better to change it now before we were legally forced to. We outgrew the name, and we thought it was a good time since we were putting out a new album, although people liked us for our name ‘because they thought it was cool.”

So what’s in a name? That which is called a death of egos. Double Grave is just as sweet. As humbling as sometimes playing to ten people in a bar is, the three have found a home on the road, especially out east, where they’ve been touring regularly. “Our next step is to make this a full time career,” says Tracy. “I want to make money. Whether or not I do make money, I’m gonna continue to play.”

Double Grave New Year’s Daydream Vinyl Release

With: Tony Peachka, Finesse, Trombone Band

Where: Triple Rock Social Club

When: Thursday, April 27, 2017; 8:00 pm

Tickets: 18+, $5, more info here: http://www.triplerocksocialclub.com/event/1454482-double-grave-album-release-minneapolis/