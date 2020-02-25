Doomtree drop first full-crew track in 5 years, announce First Ave and Palace shows

"Excited to say we got the ol' band back together for a new full-crew Doomtree song," producer Aaron "Lazerbeak" Mader tells City Pages.

He ain't lying.

"Five Alive," posted below, features verses from P.O.S, Sims, Mike Mictlan, Dessa, and Cecil Otter over a dark, churning beat. Will the track topple Coca-Cola's identically named juice drink for SEO supremacy? Impossible to say.

This much is almost certain: You can hear the track live May 1 at the First Avenue Mainroom and May 2 at the Palace, where Doomtree will assemble, not unlike an indie-rap Voltron, for concerts in conjunction with First Ave's 50th birthday blowout, Lazerbeak says. Ticket details here.

The last Doomtree crew album, All Hands, arrived way back in 2015. All the members enjoy robust solo careers and side projects, especially the omnipresent, Hamilton-affiliated, Minnesota Orchestra-collaborating Dessa (she's got a sold-out First Ave show Thursday).