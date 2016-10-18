Does Bob Dylan want this Nobel Prize or what?

Consider his disaffected, myth-packed early interviews; his principled Ed Sullivan Show walk out; his rock 'n' roll middle finger to the folk scene; his head-scratching embrace of country and Christian music. Dylan managed to revolutionize pop music while maintaining a fierce, unwavering commitment to his creative purpose and sense of self, and that, my friends, is punk rock.

Not convinced? Check out NX013's argument at the top of this message board.

Which brings us to this month's big story. The Minnesota-born music deity born Robert Zimmerman broke historic ground when he won the Nobel Prize for literature last week, and his reaction is fittingly IDGAF. Bob is apparently in no hurry to collect the hardware ... or even acknowledge the Nobel committee.

“Right now we are doing nothing. I have called and sent emails to his closest collaborator and received very friendly replies. For now, that is certainly enough,” Sara Danius, secretary of the prize-awarding Swedish Academy, told state radio Monday.

The Nobel banquet ceremony is set for December 10 in Stockholm, where King Carl XVI Gustaf hopes to award the prize and recipients typically give a speech.

Will our 75-year-old troubadour stand up King Carl? Danius is confident he won't.

“I am not at all worried -- I think he will show up," she says, adding, "If he doesn’t want to come, he won’t come. It will be a big party in any case and the honor belongs to him."

Dylan, whose Nobel win caused plenty of wrong-minded controversy, is currently on tour through most of November. Earlier this month, he performed at the Desert Trip festival in Indio, California, alongside fellow legends the Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, and the Who.

For more provocative, half-baked theories about Dylan and music genres, see my claim that he's ostensibly the first-ever rapper.