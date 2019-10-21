comScore
Do today's kids hate Prince?

Monday, October 21, 2019 by Jay Boller in Music
They don't like it!

 The ones being raised by 45-year-old actor Jerry O'Connell -- star of such films as Stand by Me, Jerry Maguire, and Piranha 3D -- certainly do.

Observe the noted Prince fan subjecting his children to "When Doves Cry," just like 4.7 million other Twitter viewers have. 

Kids! 

If your young ones do enjoy '80s rock/R&B, here's the perfect litigiously iffy Halloween costume idea. They might just meet a president

