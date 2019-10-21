Do today's kids hate Prince?
The ones being raised by 45-year-old actor Jerry O'Connell -- star of such films as Stand by Me, Jerry Maguire, and Piranha 3D -- certainly do.
Observe the noted Prince fan subjecting his children to "When Doves Cry," just like 4.7 million other Twitter viewers have.
Teach Your Children pic.twitter.com/vrjwCIkWL9— Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) October 18, 2019
Kids!
If your young ones do enjoy '80s rock/R&B, here's the perfect litigiously iffy Halloween costume idea. They might just meet a president.