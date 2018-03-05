Discland — Bloomington's retro media wonderland — closing after 18 years

But the Bloomington strip-mall shop won't be open Monday through Tuesday as it prepares for a going-out-of-business sale. Announced last week, the liquidation event will begin 8 a.m. Wednesday, with all merchandise discounted up to 50 percent. Fixtures and equipment will also be for sale.

"I’m going to miss talking music with my customers and sharing stories of first concerts or first album bought," co-owner Kyle Hansen says via a press release. "I will miss the interactions with long time customers, working with the staff, and all the little parts of building a business," adds co-owner David Graves.

Why is Discland closing? Hansen and Graves cite economic and family reasons. The lifelong friends plan "to pursue other adventures."

The closure of Discland is especially a bummer for throwback video gamers, since the shop's expansive racks house cartridges and discs spanning the history of consoles -- from Atari to N64 to PlayStation 4. The customer service, always flavored by the camaraderie of fandom, can't be beat.

Discland (822 W. 98th St., Bloomington) will close for good once its inventory is gone.