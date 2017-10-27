Dinosaur Jr. give the Palace a glimpse of what they always were

Dinosaur Jr. survived the underground ‘80s, ‘90s grunge, a breakup, and a hiatus only to return older, wiser, and same as they ever were. 2016’s Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not feels like classic Dino Jr., without any winks to the members’ age or nods to current musical trends, and last night in St. Paul the trio controlled the noise and chaos they summoned like the veterans they are.

Openers Easy Action unleashed their brand of Stooges screamers upon the still-filtering-in crowd. It was good greasy fun as their singer glared at the audience like he was Henry Rollins or Danzig, the bassist looked like heroin Santa Claus, the guitarist stood in profile to the audience exercising some spot-on Johnny Ramone stances, and the drummer held everything together. They surprised us with a cover of Cheap Trick’s “Elo Kiddies” that made me want to listen to more Cheap Trick.

Dinosaur Jr. (J. Mascis – git/vox, Lou Barlow – bass/vox, Murph – drums) opened with the slowish, swirling “Thumb” off 1991’s Green Mind. From there, they launched into the deadly rhythm of this last year’s “Goin’ Down,” a chugging, aggressive masterpiece that they followed with another recent tune, “Lost All Day.”

Dino Jr. occasionally gave the crowd breathers throughout the evening, and it was striking, when they strip away the waves of noise, how almost country the songs can sound. But almost nothing was said in between songs – not because they were pinning the crowd to the back bar with a non-stop Hüsker Dü-like assault, since there was plenty of time for chit-chat as guitars were swapped and tuned. It just isn’t what this band does. I think Lou Barlow said “Hi” when he stepped up to sing “Left/Right.”

J. Mascis remains a genius/mad scientist on the guitar, and he closed 2012’s jittery stomper “Watch the Corners” with a tasty, dreamy solo. It was a night of face melters. Mr. Mascis employed every manner of guitar special effect, be it wah-wah, Big Muff, delay, or echo. His pedal board must take hours to assemble.

When the clear, ringing guitar notes of 1994’s hit “Feel the Pain” began to take shape in the between-song din, the mid-'90s Alternative Nation was reassembled and ready to bounce hard for Dinosaur Jr.’s version of “Piano Man.” Ever the scoundrels, though, Mascis and co. were not about to do exactly what we wanted. Instead, they played a scorching take on “Little Fury Things” off 1987’s You’re Living All Over Me.

By the end of that song, everyone seemed to have forgotten about the “Feel the Pain” misdirection, so naturally that was the next song they played. And what a version it was. Beginning with the same chiming guitar and drawling vocals, the band soon double-timed it, and then whiplashed back to normal speed for the next verse, and so on.

A couple times throughout the night, other musicians played guitar, “second drums,” and keyboards behind Dino drummer Murph, who, it should be noted, pounded the living hell out of his purple kit. The keyboards were a nice, limited touch.

“Start Choppin’” off 1993’s Where You Been received a hero’s welcome. The bouncy trilling riff at the beginning sounded more hippieishly jam bandy than ever, but once the volume and shredding kicked in all memory of the intro is forgotten. During this song, one oldster got a little, shall we say, enthusiastic in his dancing, as well as drinking. He ended up on the floor and was eventually escorted out by Palace authorities.

Returning to Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, Mascis sang a spare, quiet “Knocked Around” in his lilting falsetto, and that served as a palate-cleanser before the effects- and noise-heavy finale of the main set. As Mascis simply tore it up on guitar, the audience stopped swaying and head bobbing to stare slack-jawed as the extended soloing turned into pure throbbing noise.

Dinosaur Jr.’s encore was also noise -- no experimentation, just rock 'n' roll racket. Easy Action's singer came out for the Stooges’ “T.V. Eye,” and it should go without saying it was a loud end to a loud evening. If the rest of the show was at 11, the final minutes were at 12.

The crowd: Pretty full floor of folks with no idea how to dress for a show letting out during the first winter storm of the season. Lots of puffy jackets and stocking caps, but also shorts.

Overheard in the crowd: Not a damn thing. It was loud as balls.

Random thing someone said to me: “Will you write down in your notebook that he [J. Mascis] is a wizard?” I did.

Check out our full Dinosaur Jr. photo gallery here.