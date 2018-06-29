Did this Grammy-winning song predict today's steamy weather 19 years ago?
Folks, there's no other way to put this: It's a hot one. You could even say it feels like the Twin Cities are seven inches from the midday sun.
Specifically, Friday's high temperature is 99 degrees, though the oppressive humidity means you'll think it's 106. Things cool down Saturday and Sunday, with rain bringing temps down to the mid-80s.
But back to our headline: Did Rob Thomas and Carlos Santana predict today's Minnesota weather with "Smooth," their Grammy-winning hit that came out exactly 19 years ago today? A cursory Google investigation proved inconclusive.
Let's hunt for clues in the music video, which notably features Thomas wearing a cowboy hat.
Hmm. Yeah, unclear.
Anyway, happy Friday! Stay cool out there.