Specifically, Friday's high temperature is 99 degrees, though the oppressive humidity means you'll think it's 106. Things cool down Saturday and Sunday, with rain bringing temps down to the mid-80s.

But back to our headline: Did Rob Thomas and Carlos Santana predict today's Minnesota weather with "Smooth," their Grammy-winning hit that came out exactly 19 years ago today? A cursory Google investigation proved inconclusive.

Let's hunt for clues in the music video, which notably features Thomas wearing a cowboy hat.

Hmm. Yeah, unclear.

Anyway, happy Friday! Stay cool out there.