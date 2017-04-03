Dessa too sick to sing at Twins opener
O say can you see Dessa? Not at Target Field today.
Seems like everyone has come down with some cruddy bug or another this year, and that includes the phenomenally busy singer/rapper/poet, who tweeted this morning that she’ll be unable to perform the national anthem for the Twins' Opening Day.
Seriously disappointed to announce that I won't be able to sing the anthem at the @Twins game today. Spirit is willing, stupid body is sick.— Dessa (@dessadarling) April 3, 2017
There will be no replacement singer. Instead, the Minnesota Orchestra’s brass quintet will play “The Star Spangled Banner” without a vocalist.
Dessa has good reason to rest up and get past this illness ASAP. She’s performing with the Minnesota Orchestra for two nights, April 14-15, at Orchestra Hall. You can hear (and see) her talk about those events on a recent Back to the City video podcast posted here on City Pages.
Let’s just hope this is the most disappointing thing that happens to the Minnesota Twins in 2017.
