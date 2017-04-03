Dessa too sick to sing at Twins opener

Seems like everyone has come down with some cruddy bug or another this year, and that includes the phenomenally busy singer/rapper/poet, who tweeted this morning that she’ll be unable to perform the national anthem for the Twins' Opening Day.

Seriously disappointed to announce that I won't be able to sing the anthem at the @Twins game today. Spirit is willing, stupid body is sick. — Dessa (@dessadarling) April 3, 2017

There will be no replacement singer. Instead, the Minnesota Orchestra’s brass quintet will play “The Star Spangled Banner” without a vocalist.

Dessa has good reason to rest up and get past this illness ASAP. She’s performing with the Minnesota Orchestra for two nights, April 14-15, at Orchestra Hall. You can hear (and see) her talk about those events on a recent Back to the City video podcast posted here on City Pages.

Let’s just hope this is the most disappointing thing that happens to the Minnesota Twins in 2017.