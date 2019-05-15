Dessa, Belinda Carlisle among State Fair's 80+ free concerts
As the 2019 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup nears completion, we turn our attention to thriftier entertainment options: The 80-plus free concerts that'll go down between Aug. 22 and Sept. 2.
This year's lineup dropped Wednesday, and it's quite... large. The top-of-bill performers aren't world-beaters, but there are some marquee names, like former Go-Go Belinda Carlisle and locally launched rapper/singer Dessa. Other Leinie Lodge Bandshell stars include: some variation of classic U.K. pop-rockers Herman's Hermits; Nashville country act Lonestar; nationally touring Queen cover band Gary Mullen & the Works; and throwback soul/R&B hitmakers Tony! Toni! Toné!.
Additional stages are sprinkled with diverse bookings, including a nice collection of locals at the West End at Sunset stage. All shows are free with fair admission, which is the real takeaway here. Non-musical free events include stunt dogs, laser shows, karaoke, parades, pro skateboarders/BMXers, international dancers, an arts fair, a giant singalong, and a farmer-boosting magic show.
That's all the commentary I have to add, folks! Enjoy these lineups.
Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight! (shows begin at 8:30 p.m.)
Belinda Carlisle (Aug. 22 & 23)
Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone (Aug. 24 & 25)
Lonestar (Aug. 26 & 27)
One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works (Aug. 28 & 29)
Tony! Toni! Toné! (Aug. 30 & 31)
Dessa (Sept. 1 & 2)
Leinie Lodge Bandshell daytime entertainment
Dawson Hollow
Mac McAnally
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
Chad Przybylski and his Polka Rhythms
The Quebe Sisters
Brandon Lay
The 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band
AC Jones
The War and Treaty
Mollie B & Squeezebox
Tonic Sol-fa
Colt Ford
Jaida Dreyer
Bill Kirchen and Redd Volkaert
Lucky Chops
Matt’s Family Jam
The Peterson Brothers
The BB King Blues Band Featuring “The Voice” Michael Lee
The Sound Exchange
MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals
West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater
Nooky Jones
Early Eyes
Aby Wolf
Pert Near Sandstone
First Avenue Goes To The Fair
Jaedyn James & The Hunger
Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market daytime entertainment
MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick
Sarah Morris
Joyann Parker
Mentalist Noah Sonie
The Minnesota State Fiddle Contest
Sawyer’s Dream
Hit Ticket
USAF Band of Mid-America Starlifter
Six Mile Grove
Fantastick Patrick
Fab 6: A Beatles Tribute
Pushing Chain
The Kate Escape
Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Contests
Craig Clark Band
John Bush
Craig Ebel & DyVersaCo
The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra
Alléz-OOPS!
Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage
Westside Band
MFELLAZ
Kat Perkins
iLLism
Malamanya
Free Fallin – A Tribute to Tom Petty
International Bazaar Stage
Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Ensemble
Intoxicats
Papa Shalita
Native Pride Dancers
Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers
Blue Book Band
Dirty Shorts Brass Band
Grupo Mio
Atahualpa
Patrick Adams
VocalEssence Singers Of This Age
Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers
Ramberg Music Cafe Stage
The Fairlanes
Steve Noonan
Tony Cuchetti
Rich Lewis Band
Jim Berner’s Music Legends
Vicky Emerson
Big Bob Scoggin
Tim Patrick and his Blue Eyes Band
Honky-Tonk Jump
The Christopher David Hanson Band
Bill & Kate Isles
Jolly Zuks
Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park
Sean Emery
Break-Shop Bump’n
Greg Frisbee
The Chipper Experience
Kenny Ahern
Babaloo Music & Fun
Alléz-OOPS!
The Dollipops
Six Appeal
MSF County Fair Talent Contest