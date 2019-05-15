This year's lineup dropped Wednesday, and it's quite... large. The top-of-bill performers aren't world-beaters, but there are some marquee names, like former Go-Go Belinda Carlisle and locally launched rapper/singer Dessa. Other Leinie Lodge Bandshell stars include: some variation of classic U.K. pop-rockers Herman's Hermits; Nashville country act Lonestar; nationally touring Queen cover band Gary Mullen & the Works; and throwback soul/R&B hitmakers Tony! Toni! Toné!.

Additional stages are sprinkled with diverse bookings, including a nice collection of locals at the West End at Sunset stage. All shows are free with fair admission, which is the real takeaway here. Non-musical free events include stunt dogs, laser shows, karaoke, parades, pro skateboarders/BMXers, international dancers, an arts fair, a giant singalong, and a farmer-boosting magic show.

That's all the commentary I have to add, folks! Enjoy these lineups.

Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight! (shows begin at 8:30 p.m.)

Belinda Carlisle (Aug. 22 & 23)

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone (Aug. 24 & 25)

Lonestar (Aug. 26 & 27)

One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works (Aug. 28 & 29)

Tony! Toni! Toné! (Aug. 30 & 31)

Dessa (Sept. 1 & 2)



Leinie Lodge Bandshell daytime entertainment

Dawson Hollow

Mac McAnally

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Chad Przybylski and his Polka Rhythms

The Quebe Sisters

Brandon Lay

The 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band

AC Jones

The War and Treaty

Mollie B & Squeezebox

Tonic Sol-fa

Colt Ford

Jaida Dreyer

Bill Kirchen and Redd Volkaert

Lucky Chops

Matt’s Family Jam

The Peterson Brothers

The BB King Blues Band Featuring “The Voice” Michael Lee

The Sound Exchange

MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals



West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Nooky Jones

Early Eyes

Aby Wolf

Pert Near Sandstone

First Avenue Goes To The Fair

Jaedyn James & The Hunger



Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market daytime entertainment

MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick

Sarah Morris

Joyann Parker

Mentalist Noah Sonie

The Minnesota State Fiddle Contest

Sawyer’s Dream

Hit Ticket

USAF Band of Mid-America Starlifter

Six Mile Grove

Fantastick Patrick

Fab 6: A Beatles Tribute

Pushing Chain

The Kate Escape

Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Contests

Craig Clark Band

John Bush

Craig Ebel & DyVersaCo

The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra

Alléz-OOPS!



Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage

Westside Band

MFELLAZ

Kat Perkins

iLLism

Malamanya

Free Fallin – A Tribute to Tom Petty



International Bazaar Stage

Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Ensemble

Intoxicats

Papa Shalita

Native Pride Dancers

Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers

Blue Book Band

Dirty Shorts Brass Band

Grupo Mio

Atahualpa

Patrick Adams

VocalEssence Singers Of This Age

Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers



Ramberg Music Cafe Stage

The Fairlanes

Steve Noonan

Tony Cuchetti

Rich Lewis Band

Jim Berner’s Music Legends

Vicky Emerson

Big Bob Scoggin

Tim Patrick and his Blue Eyes Band

Honky-Tonk Jump

The Christopher David Hanson Band

Bill & Kate Isles

Jolly Zuks



Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park

Sean Emery

Break-Shop Bump’n

Greg Frisbee

The Chipper Experience

Kenny Ahern

Babaloo Music & Fun

Alléz-OOPS!

The Dollipops

Six Appeal

MSF County Fair Talent Contest