The shop, which like other Minnesota retailers had its business disrupted by the state’s stay-at-home order, announced its farewell this morning on its Facebook page.

“We have made a family here and we will always have this place in our hearts because we made a family in the good times and bad,” the post reads. “We seriously can’t thank them enough for spending time with us.”

Dead Media was opened in 2014 by record dealer John Kass, poet/musician Paul Dickinson, and poster dealer Paul "Pash" Pashibin. Originally situated in Seward, across the street from Birchwood, the store later found a locale more compatible with its vibe on E. 35th St. just east of Cedar Avenue, not quite kitty corner from Matt’s Bar. In addition to offering a sharply chosen selection of used (if not quite dead) media, the store also hosted live performances, including an always top-notch Record Store Day lineup.

The store will continue selling online through its Discogs account.