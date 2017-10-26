City Pages

Creepy concerts and other live music events to soundtrack your Halloween weekend

Thursday, October 26, 2017 by Keith Harris in Music
Adam Levy's Joga Bola Halloween Bash is Tuesday, Oct. 31 (aka Halloween) at the Aster Cafe. Photo courtesy of the artist

If you want to dress up like a dead person and go see live music, you've got a lot of options over the next few days.

Halloween isn't till next Tuesday, which gives you a whole weekend (and then some) to wear something even weirder than you usually do when you head out to the clubs. Here are some places where you can make a spooktacle of yourself while dancing, rocking out, or otherwise musicking in public. Boo.

Icehouse Halloween Bash
Costume party featuring Graveyard Club and Dem Atlas. 10:30 p.m. Oct. 28; $8-$10. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Adam Levy's Joga Bola Halloween Bash
Costumes encouraged. 8 p.m. Oct. 31; $5. Aster Cafe, 125 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 612-379-3138.

Black Widows’ Mummy Mama Boogie Halloween Mash
EP release and variety show featuring games, prizes, and a costume contest. 7 p.m. Oct. 31; $10-$12. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737.

Daughters of Darkness: Halloween Edition
Featuring Devata Daun, Miss Q, Angelica Ottavia, Hyperkarma, and visuals by Katie Lee. Hosted by Lea Reed and presented by Dark Energy. 8 p.m. Oct. 31; $7-$10. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.

ELnO Halloween Brouhaha
7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fri., Oct. 27. Lee's Liquor Lounge.

Halloween Dance Party Featuring Thunderstruck
 With costume contest, prizes, and more live music with Ultimate Journey and Shot Thru the Heart. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28; $15. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Hamel; 763-478-6661.

Halloween Party with Back Alley
 With Soul Tree. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 28; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Halloween Party with Good for Gary
 9:30 p.m. Oct. 28; $12. Dog House Bar and Grill, 2029 Woodlyn Ave., Maplewood; 651-621-1535.

Krewe of Dad's Masquerade Ball XXXII
 Featuring John Papa Gros Band, the People Brothers Band, and the Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League. Costumes encouraged. 7 p.m. Oct. 28; $25. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

The Plymouth Concert Band Presents: Spooktacular Concert
 A celebration of Halloween featuring costumes, treats, and suspenseful music. 4 p.m. Oct. 29; Free. Wayzata High School, 4995 Peony Lane N., Plymouth; 763-745-6600.

University of Minnesota School of Music's Maroon and Campus Bands Present Trick or Treat Concert
 Family-friendly concert with costumes encouraged and a parade during intermission, with the Instrument Petting Zoo in the lobby before the show and trick to treating following the performance. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.

Moonstone Fever
 Featuring Legion's Halloween costume contest. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Rosetown American Legion #542, 700 County Rd. C. W., St. Paul; 651-483-4405.

Street Hassle
 Halloween party with Buffalo Sleeper and Marcus Noise. 7 p.m. Oct. 31; Free. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4794.

Wookiefoot Halloween
 With Satsang, the Limns, and Cosmic Serenity. 8 p.m. Oct. 28; $20-$25. Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425.

Halloween Harmonica Blues Bash
Featuring Stevie Vonderharr & the Knock Outs and Curtis Blake & Greazy Gravy. 2 p.m. Oct. 29; $10. Minnesota Music Cafe, 501 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-776-4699.

