Creepy concerts and other live music events to soundtrack your Halloween weekend

Halloween isn't till next Tuesday, which gives you a whole weekend (and then some) to wear something even weirder than you usually do when you head out to the clubs. Here are some places where you can make a spooktacle of yourself while dancing, rocking out, or otherwise musicking in public. Boo.

Icehouse Halloween Bash

Costume party featuring Graveyard Club and Dem Atlas. 10:30 p.m. Oct. 28; $8-$10. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Adam Levy's Joga Bola Halloween Bash

Costumes encouraged. 8 p.m. Oct. 31; $5. Aster Cafe, 125 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 612-379-3138.



Black Widows’ Mummy Mama Boogie Halloween Mash

EP release and variety show featuring games, prizes, and a costume contest. 7 p.m. Oct. 31; $10-$12. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737.



Daughters of Darkness: Halloween Edition

Featuring Devata Daun, Miss Q, Angelica Ottavia, Hyperkarma, and visuals by Katie Lee. Hosted by Lea Reed and presented by Dark Energy. 8 p.m. Oct. 31; $7-$10. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.

ELnO Halloween Brouhaha

7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fri., Oct. 27. Lee's Liquor Lounge.



Halloween Dance Party Featuring Thunderstruck

With costume contest, prizes, and more live music with Ultimate Journey and Shot Thru the Heart. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28; $15. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Hamel; 763-478-6661.



Halloween Party with Back Alley

With Soul Tree. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 28; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Halloween Party with Good for Gary

9:30 p.m. Oct. 28; $12. Dog House Bar and Grill, 2029 Woodlyn Ave., Maplewood; 651-621-1535.



Krewe of Dad's Masquerade Ball XXXII

Featuring John Papa Gros Band, the People Brothers Band, and the Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League. Costumes encouraged. 7 p.m. Oct. 28; $25. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.



The Plymouth Concert Band Presents: Spooktacular Concert

A celebration of Halloween featuring costumes, treats, and suspenseful music. 4 p.m. Oct. 29; Free. Wayzata High School, 4995 Peony Lane N., Plymouth; 763-745-6600.



University of Minnesota School of Music's Maroon and Campus Bands Present Trick or Treat Concert

Family-friendly concert with costumes encouraged and a parade during intermission, with the Instrument Petting Zoo in the lobby before the show and trick to treating following the performance. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



Moonstone Fever

Featuring Legion's Halloween costume contest. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Rosetown American Legion #542, 700 County Rd. C. W., St. Paul; 651-483-4405.



Street Hassle

Halloween party with Buffalo Sleeper and Marcus Noise. 7 p.m. Oct. 31; Free. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4794.



Wookiefoot Halloween

With Satsang, the Limns, and Cosmic Serenity. 8 p.m. Oct. 28; $20-$25. Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425.

Halloween Harmonica Blues Bash

Featuring Stevie Vonderharr & the Knock Outs and Curtis Blake & Greazy Gravy. 2 p.m. Oct. 29; $10. Minnesota Music Cafe, 501 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-776-4699.

If you're hosting an event not listed here, shoot us an email at [email protected] Way more effective than just complaining on Twitter, trust me on this.