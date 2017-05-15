Craig Finn, Allan Kingdom top the 2017 Pizza Lucé Block Party Lineup

Despite that blot upon his oeuvre, Craig Finn has been invited to headline the annual Pizza Lucé Block Party in downtown Minneapolis on August 12. Finn's third solo record, We All Want the Same Things, is a brilliant collection of song-stories that, some jerk said, are “all middle, with beginnings implied and endings uncertain, anecdotes tumbling after one another as characters search for their plot.”

Finn tops an incredibly deep lineup of local talent. Taking the stage just ahead of him is Allan Kingdom, whose new album, LINES, was deemed a landmark in contemporary Minnesota music right here on this very website. LINES extends the MC's spacey brilliance in new lyrical directions, yet still barely hints at what an electric live performer he is.

Who else? Haley, who severed her surname back in March, will likely bust out a few tunes from her fantastic 2016 album The Impossible Dream. Onetime Lizzo accomplice Sophia Eris, who's launched her own solo career and also moonlights as a Go 95.3 on-air personality. And Fury Things, the rockers whose band name spares writers the trouble of having to describe their sound.

As for food and drink, you'll be well taken care of. There will be pizza from Pizza Luce. There will be beer from Surly Brewing Company. The party starts at noon, which'll give you many hours to consume both.

Here's the full lineup: