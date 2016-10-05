Country lovebirds Faith Hill, Tim McGraw to double-team Xcel

When it comes to Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, the answer is "plenty," both romantically and professionally. That's because the husband/wife country megastars are taking their catalogs and marriage on the worldwide Soul2Soul Tour.

The 65-city trek set to hit St. Paul's Xcel Energy on August 25 is twofold interesting: It marks the 10th anniversary of the pair's Soul2Soul II Tour, which Wednesday's press release calls the highest-grossing country tour ever, and it's the first time since 2007 that Hill has hit the road.

Tickets to the Minnesota stop ($69.50-$119.50) go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, October 14 via the Xcel box office and Ticketmaster.

So what has the Grammy-winning power couple been up to of late?

Hill, 49, has mostly laid low since 2008 Christmas album Joy to the World, save for a high-profile gig singing the Sunday Night Football intro from 2007-12. The Mississippi native is working to co-host/produce a Nashville-based lifestyle TV show alongside American Idol alum Kellie Pickler.

McGraw, also 49, has been crazy busy, having released four albums this decade, including last year's Damn Country Music. The Louisiana-born entertainer has popped up on the big screen (The Blind Side, Flicka, Country Strong), all while co-owning an arena football team -- go Nashville Kats!

Hill and McGraw announced this week they'll join NBC's singing show The Voice under the "Key Advisor" role. Here's a sweet lil duet they made back in 2014: