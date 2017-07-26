Corbin (the erstwhile Spooky Black) drops 'Ice Boy,' announces tour

The viral bedroom warbler once known as Spooky Black, who's kept relatively mum recently, announced a national tour yesterday. It'll kick off in Orange County in early September and bring him back to St. Paul on the 21st of that month before he zips out east to wrap things up.

Accompanying the singer on the road will be producers Shlohmo and D33J, who provided the sturdy snare beat and tinkling synth shimmer behind Corbin's moodily ravaged vocal on “Ice Boy,” a track released simultaneously with the tour announcement.

It's been a busy 2017 for all the fellows in Corbin's clique the Stand4rd. Bobby Raps (referred to as “Booby Raps” in this Noisey story – are those like “booty jams?”) scored production credits on the Weeknd's Starboy, released his major label solo debut Mark earlier this month, and will perform at Go 95.3’s Big Fancy Go Show outside the Fine Line on Sunday.

And Psymun, who also worked on that Weeknd album, put out the moody, abrasive three-track EP Rainbow Party back in May, drawing on rock influences as experimental as Godspeed! You Black Emperor and and as noisy as Lightning Bolt.

Then there's Allan Kingdom, who released the terrific LINES earlier this year, then mysteriously cancelled a national tour a couple weeks ago with promises of bigger things to come.

LINES Tour cancelled, out of my control.



Time 4 tha next chapter.



Love u all and thank u. �� — Allan (@ALLANKNGDM) July 11, 2017



You're welcome, Allan. Love you too.