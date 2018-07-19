Congressman Jason Lewis really, really wanted to call Madonna a 'slut'

Not long ago, though, Lewis was a member of a select group of respected -- nay, exalted -- Americans, an exclusive order elevated to enforce cultural norms and interpret the mysteries of life. We refer here to conservative talk radio hosts.

Lewis' rhetorical exploits are not unknown in Minnesota. When he ran for office in 2016, resurfaced quotes had Lewis saying he disagreed with the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on gay marriage... in literally the worst way imaginable, by also somehow endorsing the legalization of slavery.

Now, via CNN, comes another verbal blast from Lewis' recent past, this one from his days as a syndicated radio host. Back in 2012, uber-talker Rush Limbaugh landed in hot water for referring to a Georgetown University law school student as a "slut" and "prostitute."

Lewis, who frequently filled in for Limbaugh on his days off, defended Rush, "modesty," and the "old days," and attacked Sandra Fluke, political correctness -- and, naturally, Madonna.

Here are excerpts published by CNN:

"Well, the thing is, can we call anybody a slut? This is what begs the question. Take this woman out of it, take Rush out of it for a moment. Does a woman now have the right to behave -- and I know there's a double standard between the way men chase women and running and running around -- you know, I'm not going to get there, but you know what I'm talking about. But it used to be that women were held to a little bit of a higher standard. We required modesty from women. Now, are we beyond those days where a woman can behave as a slut, but you can't call her a slut?

Now Limbaugh's reasoning was, look, if you're demanding that the taxpayers pay for your contraception, you must use a lot of them and therefore, ergo, you're very sexually active and in the old days, what we used to call people who were in college or even graduate school who were sexually active, we called them sluts.

But have we really got to the point where you can't refer to Madonna as a slut without being sued? I mean, Madonna has had a series of lovers, as have many in Hollywood. Now in the old days, what did we call this? Madonna dresses up in these sorts of prostitute-like outfits on stage, and she goes there and she sings and she shows half of her body. What did we call those people? 30 years ago? 40 years ago? 50 years ago? You can't do that today, it's too politically incorrect?"

Boy, for a guy complaining we can't say the word "slut" anymore, Jason Lewis sure said the word "slut" a lot.

He did later that year, too, around the time of Barack Obama's reelection. For absolutely no apparent reason, a certain 80s-and-90s pop star reappars: "Is birth control really that important to you ladies? Is that really the most important thing that you get your condoms for free? Now you've gotten Madonna, you know, running around and slutty outfits and Sandra Fluke telling everybody I'm not going to pay a dime for my diaphragm."

One wonders if Jason's friends couldn't have intervened and encouraged him to talk through his Madonna thing with a therapist instead of into a live microphone.

On yet another show in 2012, Lewis blamed women's style of dress for men's behavior. "Only we can tell our young women, 'don't look like some slut and you won't get hit on.'"

Lewis is unapologetic for his statements from six years ago. Campaign manager Becky Alery tells CNN the now-Congressman's job was to be "provocative while on the radio."

In another rant, also from 2012, Lewis said women vote for Democrats because they are "guided by emotion more than reason."

Lewis then assumed the voice of the listener, asking: "'Oh here we go again, stereotyping females once again. What are you doing?' Well, I'm not running for anything. I'm just making an observation."

He is running for something now, with an appealing DFL opponent in Angie Craig. We're just making an observation: Jason should consider running away from these statements. And Madonna, if she ever sees him on the street.