Concert news: Sting to rock Myth; first festival lineup of '17 drops

First up, 65-year-old U.K. music legend Sting. The 16-time Grammy winner just unveiled details about his 24-date North American club tour in support of new album 57th & 9th, including a March 2 stop at Myth. That LP, the Police frontman's 12th solo release and first rock 'n' roll effort in more than a decade, arrived Friday to mixed reviews.

Sting's current power-trio consists of ace session drummer Josh Freese (Vandals, Nine Inch Nails, Replacements) and guitarist Dominic Miller. The group re-opened the Bataclan concert hall this past Saturday, one year removed from the terrorist attacks that left 89 people dead inside the Paris venue.

The upcoming tour's opening act is Joe Sumner, Sting's son who apparently made buco dolores in the app-development game. Texas rockers the Last Bandoleros will also perform.

Ticket prices were not made immediately available, something of a recent trend for mega-promoter Live Nation. This bashful PR tactic to avoid sticker-shock isn't fooling anybody; have the forthrightness price the product you're schilling. This much we know: Mystery-priced tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. November 21 via Ticketmaster. (Update: They're $87 a pop.)

Monday's other concert reveal concerns Winstock, the annual country hoedown in tiny Winsted, Minnesota -- about an hour west of Minneapolis. Next year's lineup arrived early, and it's stuffed like a bottom lip of chew with today's twangy hitmakers.

Among the artists set for the June 9-10 fest: Aussie megastar Keith Urban, bro-country bruiser Brantley Gilbert, "Girl Crush" hitmakers Little Big Town, unfortunate right-wing ralliers Lynyrd Skynyrd, and the late-blooming bros of LOCASH. Also performing are Tucker Beathard, Drake White & the Big Fire, Lindsey Ell, Ryan Hurd, Runaway June, Brooke Eden, and Chris Hawkey.

Two-day passes run $110-$175; campsites cost $120. Tickets and more info here.