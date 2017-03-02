Concert news: State Fair adds Trump's favorite bands; Xcel adds Hall & Oates + Tears for Fears

Which is to say, the Minnesota State Fair announced a Trump-approved twofer Thursday: country megastar Toby Keith and alt-rock one-hit wonders 3 Doors Down. The spiritual/political ties that bind both acts? They were basically the only musicians willing to play President Donald Trump's inauguration concert in January.

Keith and 3DD will hit the fair grandstand on August 27. Tickets -- $23-$101 -- go on sale March 10 via Etix. The show is sponsored by Ford F-Series trucks, because how could it not be? For the sadists in our readership, here's 3 Doors Down making Lincoln's ghost weep:

This year's grandstand lineup looks ... pretty rough so far. We've got Nickelback (Aug. 24) and Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons (Aug. 28), plus the more agreeable bookings of Jim Gaffigan (Aug. 26) and John Mellencamp (Aug. 29).

Elsewhere in the musical universe, we've got today's other big announcement: Hall & Oates with Tears for Fears at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on May 11.

Hall & Oates, those indispensable blue-eyed soul hitmakers, make a fantastic pairing with new-wave stars Tears for Fears, who are no strangers to hits themselves. Circa 2017, even hipsters and music nerds have soft spots for both beloved '80s acts.

"I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears. Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do. I think everyone is going to love this show!" Daryl Hall said in a press release, clearly saving his creative energy for the upcoming 29-city tour.

Tickets to 'em at the X -- $35-$129.50 -- go on sale 10 a.m. March 10 via Ticketmaster and the venue box office. There's an early presale for Amex cardholders, those lucky bastards.