Concert news: St. Vincent, LCD Soundsystem, and A Perfect Circle announce fall shows

Wait a minute: Can you “cap off” a “flurry”? No time to wonder -- we've got too much concert news to share with you. Onward!

On Monday we learned that LCD Soundsystem will return to the Roy Wilkins Auditorium on November 9 and A Perfect Circle will hit the Xcel Energy Center on November 25.

The Fear the Future Tour is St. Vincent's first major run of shows in two years. She's also overdue to release her fifth album, so we can hope for some new music before November. Tickets, you say? Well, those cost $40 and go on sale Friday, June 30, at 9 a.m. at etix.com, palacestpaul.com, in person at the Depot and other ticket outlets, and by phone at 800-514-3849. This morning she also released an announcement video for which I believe the technical term is "quirky."

LCD Soundystem must really like the Roy -- they played the much-maligned St. Paul auditorium on their supposed farewell tour seven years ago. The Brooklyn indie-dance vets released two new tracks last month -- "Call the Police" and "American Dream" -- and they'll drop a new full-length on September 1 also (coincidentally?) called American Dream. You get an actual physical CD of the new album with ticket purchase. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 23, at 11 a.m. through ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Here's the title track from the new LP.

As for A Perfect Circle, returning to the Twin Cities for the first time in six years, well, their frontman Maynard James Keenan was just in town with one of his other bands, Tool, who underwhelmed our critic. But, fingers crossed and all that. Those tickets also go on sale this Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000, and they'll run you between $40 and $75, depending on how close you want to get.

