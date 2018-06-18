Concert news: New Order, Beck, Elvis Costello all headed our way

It was June 1989, and the pivotal British dance-rock group played the St. Paul Civic Center on a bill with Public Image Ltd and, yes, Bjork's old band. When New Order return to St. Paul on Aug. 23 to play the Palace Theatre, it’ll be just their fourth ever Twin Cities date.

Of course, estranged bassist Peter Hook won’t be joining singer/guitarist Bernard Sumner, drummer Stephen Morris, and keyboardist Gillian Gilbert this time, so it’s up to you to determine how No-Orderly you consider this No Order lineup. (Hook is none too pleased himself.) But whoever priced the tickets at a steep $80 doesn't seem to anticipate too many objections from nostalgic new wavers. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. via eTix and First Avenue ticket outlets.

It’s been less than a year since Beck was here, though his show at the Palace last August was his first Twin Cities date since 2008. He’s coming to the Armory on Sept. 13. Julian Casablancas’ band the Voidz will open, and general admission tickets will run you $59.50. They go on sale June 22, available from the Armory by phone, via website, or at the box office.

Elvis Costello comes here pretty regularly, and he’ll be back, along with his band the Imposters, on Nov. 15, at the Northrop this time. Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, June 22, and you can buy Costello’s new (as yet untitled) album and tickets for one (as yet undisclosed) price at Elvis Costello.com.