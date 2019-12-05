Concert news: Maroon 5, Five Finger Death Punch, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown, Pitbull

This week, both Maroon 5 and Five Finger Death Punch announced dates at the St. Paul hockey palace. Is there some sort of mystical numerological connection at work here? Almost certainly not! Magic isn’t real.

The Vegas metal band FFDP (or 5FDP, if you prefer) will brutalize the Xcel on May 20, with openers Papa Roach, I Prevail, and Ice Nine Kills. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m.

They’ll be touring behind a new album, F8 (get it?), about which singer Ivan Moody says, "This record to me is 'absolution'—everything I've done in my life has led up to this moment." Well, shit.

Maroon 5 will be in St. Paul on Aug. 9, along with Meghan Trainor, which figures. Tickets go on sale noon on Friday, Dec. 13.

The new Maroon 5 single sounds kinda like Vampire Weekend, doesn’t it? Anyway, if you require more information about Adam and the guys for some reason, here’s a nifty little primer I prepared when they played the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

And I’ve got some more concert news for you, in the form of a question: What do Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown, and Pitbull have in common?

Wrong! (I’m assuming you tried to answer that with a bad joke.) They’re all playing the second-annual Twin Cities Summer Jam, which features the sort of lineup that Spotify would insist on calling “genre-fluid.”

The festival takes place July 23-25 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. Single-day tickets and three-day passes will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Prices range from $79 (single day general admission) to $1,200 for a three-day VIP.

The lineup also includes Third Eye “Doo Doo Doo Doo” Blind, Nelly, Blanco Brown, LoCash, and Chris Hawkey, who co-founded this fest.

Pitbull also played the TC Summer Jam last year. Maybe he should just move to Shakopee—Miami ain’t gonna be around forever, after all.