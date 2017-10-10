Concert news: Kesha tops KDWB Jingle Ball lineup, Queens of the Stone Age hit the Palace

Kesha’s full tour may have bypassed us, but non-teenphobic showgoers can get a taste of the pop star’s gutsy, stylistically omnivorous comeback album Rainbow at the Xcel Energy Center on December 4, at the annual youth-laden winter revelry that is the KDWB Jingle Ball.

As for Queens of the Stone Age, they announced a December 3 show at the Palace Theatre this morning – their second St. Paul visit in under two months. They’re in town this weekend, in fact, at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium, the dreaded venue that, just a few days ago, the Star Tribune’s Chris Riemenschneider ferociously called upon Minnesotans to burn to the ground. (OK, I’m paraphrasing a little.)

Presale for QOTSA starts Thursday, October 12, at 10 a.m.; regular sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 13. You can find the details here. Lotsa Roy ticket holders are going to wish they’d waited for the Palace show, so be forewarned: MN music Twitter will be especially gripey this morning.

Kesha will be joined on the Jingle Ball bill by token rock band Fall Out Boy (who are also at the Xcel on October 22), two One Direction alums (Niall Horan and Liam Payne), Fifth Harmony escapee Camilla Cabello, ace pop songwriter making a go at stardom Julia Michaels, and dire balladeer Charlie (I’m annoyed that I even have to type out his full name) Puth. Don’t worry about being the oldest person in the room – I’m sure Dave Ryan’ll be there.

Capital One cardholders get first crack at Jingle Ball tix tomorrow morning, October 11, at 10 a.m. The rest of us will have to wait till October 16 at noon. Check www.iHeartRadio.com for more details.