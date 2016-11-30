Concert news: Guns N' Roses tease mystery Minnesota concert

"WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE," the ads read, followed by #GnFnR -- presumably shorthand for "Guns N' fuckin' Roses."

Rock 'n' roll prognosticators have arrived at the obvious: The billboard campaign likely suggests that the freshly reunited classic GnR lineup will soon hit our state. Axl Rose (vocals), Slash (guitar), and Duff McKagan (bass) last appeared together in Minnesota way back in 1992, when their group played the Metrodome with Metallica.

The oft-fractious '90s hard-rock icons are almost 50 gigs deep into their Not in This Lifetime Tour, though no official Twin Cities date has been set. The band should have their pick of area stadiums, and they'll be handsomely rewarded come show time: GnR circa '16 expects to make $3 million per concert, Billboard reports.

The current Axl-Slash-Duff formation reappeared for the first time since 1993 at April's Coachella festival. It doesn't appear heyday members Izzy Stradlin (guitar) and Steven Adler (drums) will take part in any reunion festivities. Axl has kept the GnR machine running through the years with a collection of touring players, most notably ex-Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson.

In other concert news:

Neil Diamond will croon on by to St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on May 24. The mega-selling pop singer announced his 50th anniversary world tour Wednesday, and tickets to the Minnesota stop -- $39.50-$149.50 -- go on sale December 9 at noon via Live Nation and the Xcel box office.

Vince Staples' Life Aquatic Tour will swing through First Avenue on March 16. The emerging Long Beach rapper revealed his first-ever headlining North American tour Tuesday, and tickets to the Minneapolis date -- $20-$25 -- go on sale 10 a.m. Friday via First Ave.