Concert news: Diana Ross at Northrop; Prince street party 2.0

Ross -- the Motown-launched former Supreme who conquered R&B, soul, disco, and pop -- will grace the University of Minnesota campus with her presence on July 11. Tickets ($59.50-$137.50) go on sale 10 a.m. Friday via the Northrop box office and website. Not Over You Yet, the last Ross solo album, came out way back in 1999, but she's been busy collecting Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards and Presidential Medals of Freedom. The legendary diva's In the Name of Love Tour hit Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre in 2013.

Elsewhere in the live-music universe, we've got the slate of free events rolled out by First Avenue and 89.3 the Current to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Prince's death. On April 22 a dance party will shut down 7th Street, just like on the night of his death. The Memorial Street Party is free to attend, but you gotta RSVP. First Ave dance parties -- two of the late-night (April 21; April 22) and one of the tot-centric variety -- bookend the outdoor bash. Those looking to drop $500-$1,000 to actualize their Prince fandom can invest in the four-day "Celebration" at Paisley Park.

You might be asking yourself: Is there an amazing Diana Ross-Prince story to cap this blog post? You bet there is. Here's Ross' daughter -- Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross -- telling Ellen DeGeneres about meeting Prince with her mom, and catching a glimpse of his iconic lil butt. Start at the 4:25 mark!