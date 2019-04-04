Concert news: Celine Dion, Carly Rae Jepsen coming (separately) to Minneapolis

First up is doted-upon pop star and actual Canadian Carly Rae Jepsen, Queen of Announcing That Her Tour Will Be Coming to the State Theatre on July 5. Tickets are $31-$51 and go on sale Friday via Ticketmaster. But if you preorder her new album, Dedicated, set to release in May, you get a code that let’s you order before that.

And now we’ve got some really good news for people who want to see Celine Dion at the Target Center: Celine Dion is coming to the Target Center. The last time Dion was in Minnesota was 2008, which may not quite be 12 years ago but is certainly more than 10 years ago.

How much are tickets to Celine? Well, if you want to spend $49.50 you can spend $49.50. If you want to spend $229.50 you can spend $229.50. But we should warn you, the $229.50 tickets will probably be a lot closer to the stage.

Said tickets go on sale 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12 at Target Center box office and online. Order online and you’ll get a copy of Dion’s new CD, due this fall.

Earlier this year, Dion announced her line of gender-neutral children’s clothing, Célinununu. The clothes are very cute. The commercial for them was pointedly bizarre.