Coming to St. Paul: Jingle Ball (Dec. 5); Green Day (April 1)

First up, we've got Jingle Ball. The annual cavalcade of Top 40 hitmakers will hit the X on Dec. 5, featuring headliners Fifth Harmony, G-Eazy, Diplo, and Backstreet Boys.

Pop group Fifth Harmony scored a mega-hit with this year's bangin' double-ententre marathon "Work From Home" (posted below); rising rapper G-Eazy rode his greaser aesthetic to fame with "Me, Myself, and I" (not to be mistaken with the far superior De La Soul song); mega-producer Diplo is scoring radio play with his Major Lazer project's Justin Beiber collab "Cold Water"; and the Backstreet Boys are back -- alright?

Other Jingle Ballers include Lukas Graham, Alessia Cara, Gnash, Tove Lo, and Hailee Steinfeld (the latter two performers were on last year's JB roster). Here's Rich Davis, KDWB's program director, giving it a hard sell while misusing "literally" in Tuesday's press release:

"Few things heat up a Minnesota winter like KDWB's Jingle Ball presented by Capital One -- Take a handful of the best pop stars on the planet, crank the volume to ten and get set for the event that literally is Holiday Season rite of passage for the Twin Cities.

Tickets -- prices TBD -- go on sale Oct. 17 at noon via the arena box office and here. If you happen to be a Capital One cardholder, congrats. Good credit is essential in today's topsy-turvey world. What's more, that means you're eligible for a pre-sale beginning 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.

But let's shift from greenbacks to Green Day. The pop-punk heroes announced Monday that their Revolution Radio North American Tour will rock Xcel on April 1 -- no foolin'! Trans-rights championing punk-rockers Against Me! are set to open.

Tickets -- again, prices TBD -- go on sale Friday, October 14 at noon via the venue box office and Ticketmaster.

Green Day, those once-scrappy punks from the Bay Area, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year. They dropped their 12th full-length, Revolution Radio, last week. The rapid-fire lead single "Bang Bang" (posted below) is something of a departure from the stadium-sized sloganeering of mid-career Green Day.

That's not say the band isn't still fighting power with power chords -- they recently compared Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to Adolph Hitler.