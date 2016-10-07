One, the weather, we stoically accept each year. The other, the mega-selling U.K. pop-rock band, hasn't been seen 'round these parts in nigh upon four years.

That forecast changed with Friday's big announcement that Coldplay will arrive August 12 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The seven-time Grammy-winning band's A Head Full of Dreams Tour kicked off back in March, and this North American leg will last just 18 dates.

Tickets to the Minneapolis stop -- prices TBD -- go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday, October 15 via Live Nation. Do you have a Citibank credit card? No, don't answer -- it's none of our business. But, if you do, there's a special pre-sale at noon on October 10.

Coldplay's seventh album, the relentlessly upbeat A Head Full of Dreams, dropped in 2015 to mixed reviews. It marked an important turning point for the band's live show, according to frontman Chris Martin.

"We’re just about at the point in our career where we can get through a concert without playing anything shit," the conciously uncoupled singer told News Corp Austrailia last year. "Only now. If we put all our amazing songs together that covers about 20 minutes. Then fill the rest with just pretty good ones."

Hopefully a 55-second tour trailer, posted below, can tide you over until August.

U.S. Bank Stadium missed out on the all-star Prince tribute (or vice versa) set for October 13 at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center. That show would have put the monolithic football palace over its quota of two major concerts per year, since Luke Bryan and Metallica each played there in August. Looks like the stadium is halfway there for 2017.