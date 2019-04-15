Coachella twerk-off: Watch Lizzo butt up against Janelle Monáe onstage

(Are some butts better than others? That’s a controversy we are not wading into this morning. Stop trying to cause trouble.)

As if to support our maxim, Janelle Monáe invited Lizzo to the stage during her performance this weekend at Coachella, and twerking was inevitable. Lizzo’s ass is like Chekhov’s gun: If it’s onstage in Act I, you know it’s going off in Act III.

The two pop stars are clearly best buds now. The LGBTQ publication Them ran a conversation between them last week, and Janelle was seen in the crowd grooving to Lizzo’s set at the festival the onetime-Minneapolitan has dubbed #Asschella.

As a very wise man once said: “The arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward ass.”

After months of buildup, Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You finally drops this Friday. But that's four whole days away. What can you do till then? I suggest you read last week's City Pages cover story on Lizzo. I hear it's pretty good.