City Pages is starting a music book club at Moon Palace

Let’s take that a step further: You’re reading a story tagged “music,” so I will assume you also, at least occasionally, read about music.



Now comes the big question: Do you also like talking with other people about what you’ve read?

OK, you can probably guess where this is heading. City Pages is starting up a music book club with our pals at Moon Palace Books in south Minneapolis, and we want you to come.

For our first go at this, on Monday, June 24, we’ll be talking about Hanif Abdurraqib's Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to A Tribe Called Quest. Abdurraqib is foremost a poet, but he's also written regularly about music, and he released his first collection of music essays and criticism, They Can't Kill Us Until They Kill Us, in 2017 to wide acclaim.

His new book zeroes in on A Tribe Called Quest, but it's also a history of how rap culture shifted during the '90s and a personal look at the nature of fandom. You can pick up a copy of Go Ahead in the Rain at Moon Palace for 20% off, and it’s a pretty quick read. Head over today or tomorrow and you can be all set for Monday.

But we're not just a regular book club—we’re a cool book club. Sure we'll discuss of Abdurraqib's personal reflections on growing up in hip-hop's golden era, and whatever other topics arise along the way. But we’ll also hear some music from Tribe and other '90s hip-hop greats and show some video clips to set the mood.

Will there be “special guests”? "Strong disagreements"? “Technical difficulties”? You'll just have to show up and find out. Also, the pizza and salads at Moon Palace's Geek Love Cafe are good as hell, so come hungry.

See you there!