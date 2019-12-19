City Pages’ best music stories of 2019

Here, in case you missed them, or if you’d just like another look, are some of the best stories we published in 2019. (You can also find a special selection of music editor Keith Harris' stories here.)

Special features

'40 non-essential songs since the year 2000'

Every year the Current asks its listeners to select the most essential songs. But what about celebrating the non-essential songs? That task is left to us.

'How do the Picked to Click winners of the '90s hold up today?'

Every year City Pages polls local music experts to pick the best new music act in the Twin Cities. Do those picks stand the test of time.

'Every Soundset lineup ever, ranked'

Definitively? Yeah, sure, why not?

‘Best of the Twin Cities 2019: Music’

We found the absolute best, like we do every year.



Profiles and interviews

‘This is one of the last interviews with David Berman’ by Jay Boller

'20-year-old Dizzy Fae is the free-thinking, free-flowing artist R&B needs' by Emily Cassel

‘How'd your favorite band get its name?’ by Jerard Fagerberg

‘It’s the end of the world as Willie Murphy knows it, and, well, he’s felt better’ by Jim Walsh

'Kenya-raised singer-songwriter J.S. Ondara searches for America’ by David Chiu

‘Frankie Lee returns to his gentrifying hometown and remembers Jessica Lange on Stillwater' by Erica Rivera

‘How'd a suburban Minnesotan wind up writing Florida Georgia Line songs in Nashville?’ by Nathan Roberts

‘Hey Siri, show me the meaning of Pharmakon: The stories behind Humbird's new album’ by Youa Vang



Essays, thinkpieces, or whatever you want to call them

‘A two-day Walker festival celebrates composer-bandleader Henry Threadgill’ by Dylan Hicks

‘Let's talk about the drumming on Madonna's Like a Virgin for a minute,’ by Austin Gerth

‘How women listen to music in Quentin Tarantino's movies’ by Kathy Fennessy

‘Happy 10th birthday to Owl City’s Ocean Eyes, the scariest pop album of 2009’ by Lucas Fagen

‘Remembering Talk Talk’s Mark Hollis: It was his life—don’t you forget’ by Alfred Soto

‘20 years ago, with 14:59, Sugar Ray’s career didn’t end. Yet.’ by Brad Shoup

‘Thomas Rhett has become the Warren G. Harding of today’s pop country’ by Josh Langhoff



Playlists

‘Celebrate 40 years of Bob Mould’s music with 40 of his greatest recordings’ by Annie Zaleski

'Cold like Minnesota: 13 times hip-hop noticed our lousy weather’ by Solomon Gustavo

‘From “Mr. Jaws” to disco E.T. to “Baby Shark”: Composer John Williams' odd brushes with pop success’ by Mike Duquette



Obituaries and other reminiscences

‘RIP Ed Ackerson, who changed the Twin Cities music scene forever’ by Erik Thompson

‘The lights go out at Lee’s Liquor Lounge’ by Sophia Vilensky

'Saying goodbye to Big V’s—and, belatedly, to the ’00s’ by Tigger Lunney



Concert reviews

‘Astronautalis spent 24 hours at the Gathering of the Juggalos, and all he got was this spiritual awakening’ by Andy Bothwell

‘Neil Young takes a look at his life in solo Pantages show’ by Hannah Sayle

‘I never noticed how hot Hootie & the Blowfish’s drummer is till last night’s sold-out Grandstand show’ by Gigi Berry

‘Cher talks tax evasion, sings ABBA, pretty much rules at the Xcel’ by Marcus Michalik

'An all-grown-up Tom DeLonge is out of this world at Angels & Airwaves' arena-scaled First Ave show’ by Alex Rice

‘At the State Theatre, Hozier reminds us to have fun because we’re all about to die’ by James Figy



Jokes, riffs, and asides

‘The 12 worst ways my horrible children have insulted me’ by Lazerbeak

The Doomtree producer is in total control of his household.

‘I tweeted at Lil Nas X and now the teens won't stop dragging me’ by Jay Boller

City Pages knew about ‘OK Boomer’ long before the rest of you.

‘Test your knowledge of the 2 ridiculous lambada movies released on the same day in 1990 with our Forbidden Quiz’ by Evie Nagy

Admittedly, this is pretty niche content.