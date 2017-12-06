Citing 'exhaustion,' Yelawolf bailed on sold-out Minneapolis concert after one song

Last Saturday, the popular Alabama rapper appeared in Minneapolis for a concert at the Skyway Theatre, but he disappeared after just one song.

Yelawolf "stormed off stage," Twin Cities Media reports. After more than 20 minutes, a "guy" informed the sold-out crowd that Yela had been "rushed to the hospital," which was met with varied responses -- shock, concern, laughter, cries of "bullshit."

Here's the Yelawolf show, in its entirety:

And here, moments later, is the aforementioned guy breaking the bad news. Yela "just got terminally ill and he's in the ICU right now," the guy tells us, perhaps misusing the term "terminally ill."

"Unfortunately, after taking the stage last night, YelaWolf was forced to leave the stage due to exhaustion," read a now-deleted tweet from the 37-year-old MC's account. "He is currently resting and apologies to the fans for not being able to finish the show. The Minneapolis show will be rescheduled soon."

The Skyway is offering refunds to concertgoers who attended Saturday's abridged performance. A rescheduled show "will likely take place in early 2018"; original tickets will be honored.

Yela seems to be doing just fine. The 37-year-old MC -- who's currently touring in support of October's Trial by Fire, his third LP -- rocked Iowa on Sunday and Monday.

"I'm feeling much better and rested up," he wrote via Instagram. "Minneapolis hold me down !!! ... I'll be back for a redemption show soon !!"

In the meantime, here's country-fried Fire single "Punk," featuring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Three 6 Mafia rapper Juicy J: